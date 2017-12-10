A 1948-sqft modern home of Bauhaus style

It is everyone’s dream to live in a large modern home. The residents of the house we are looking at today were lucky to have this dream made true, all thanks to PlanKopf Architecture for their extraordinary interior renovation. The living space covers a total of 1948 sqft, including plenty of stylish designs, contemporary architecture, and well-constructed rooms. What more could you have asked for? Let’s take a look now!
The cube house presents itself in a trendy Bauhaus style with a flat roof and smooth facades. What stood out are the windows sized all differently, as well as the wooden entrance that lightly contrasts the overall neutral shade.
From another perspective, the house continues to fulfill the above descriptions. The cubic design is perfect for those who are a fan of modern Bauhaus architecture, as it gives the exterior a cool concrete look. Once again, you can clearly see the clean edges of this modern style complex. However, the eye-catching element this time is the triangular-shaped terrace integrated into the building.
Once you step inside the house, you will be greeted with an open kitchen and dining area of modern style. The walls are painted in neutral tones to reflect natural light brought in by the surrounding large windows. Designers also adopted high-quality wooden floorings to contrast the white furnitures and gray walls.
The design of the bathroom follows the contemporary styles seen in the kitchen just now. It consists of clean lines, handleless cabinets and endless comfort. The bathtub sits directly in front of the panoramic window, overlooking the fantastic view outside. Simultaneously, the room is supplied with plenty of daylight and fresh air.
Last but not least, let’s take a look at the bedroom located on the upper floor of the complex. Similar to the rest of the house, the room is designed with minimalist and stylish elements. The highlight here is the window implemented in an elongated panorama style. It allows the residents to enjoy the view while preventing the interior to be seen from the outside.