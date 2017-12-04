What to do with the space under your stairs

Have you ever looked at your perfectly nice stairs and wondered if there is anything more than can be done with them? Well we have, but that might just because we have modest homes and need to take advantage of every inch of space, but whatever the reason, we've come up with some fabulous ideas. In fact, we're so sure that all of these concepts are brilliant solutions that we're willing to be that interior designers around the world are already trying similar ideas out in their clients' homes. Come with us now and find out hoe you can give your hallway and stairs a whole lot more pizazz!
It can be a struggle to find enough space for all your favorite accessories, knick-knacks and mementoes, but if you add some shelving underneath your stairs you have a readymade gallery space! What a great idea! Plus, everything will be safe from damage.
Seriously, we are such fans of the indoor garden movement and we don't think any space makes as much sense for a new installation as under your stairs. Your plants will be safe and the whole visual will really impact on the area surrounding it, so a boring hallway would be a thing of the past.
We'd all love a striking home office. but finding the room for one, without needing to sacrifice something truly useful like a bedroom, can be tricky. If you use the space under your stairs as a charming little office set-up, you won't have to sacrifice anything and only have extra functionality to gain!
Who doesn't need an extra slab of counter space now and then? By opening up the structure underneath your stairs, you can gain extra storage, pull-out counters and even inset shelving too. None of this is anything other than terrifically handy, especially in a family home!
All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy, so what about using the space underneath your stairs to install a fancy bar? Talk about the place where everybody really does know your name! More than that; you can truly relax after a long day of work!
Antique furniture is always a beautiful addition to any home, even those with an otherwise very modern aesthetic and that space under your stairs is premium real estate in terms of a readymade display area! We are definitely sold on the idea of either an antique bureau or a sideboard.
Finally, we have a great idea for all you creative types! Why not put the space under your stairs to better use as a musical instrument display area? You can set up safe stands and, if you have a plug socket nearby, perhaps you can even use the space as a little rehearsal zone, if nobody else minds!
