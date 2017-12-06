6 things you should get rid of to start the New Year fresh

New year is associated with new beginnings- refreshed mind, renewed energy, revived hopes & aspirations, lots of love & positivity, and of course, resurrected zeal to accomplish new heights. New Year often brings in its wake, a happy mood that spills onto the ambiance of the home. In such a scenario, worn out elements & corroded surfaces play spoilsport and make the home look weather-beaten & gloomy amidst an atmosphere of festive fervor.

To prevent something like this, we need to take careful measures to ensure that our house also echoes the cheery sentiments that we share with our loved ones and for the same, there are some small but very important things to take care of so that our living spaces- both in the interior & exterior- also reflect the gleeful charm & refreshed poise that this season of merriment brings along.

This homify article offers you 6 such key changes- 6 things that you should rid your house of, before the New year, to assure fresh beginnings in neat, elegant & tasteful home environs. Take a good look at these 6 convenient tricks, that no room decorators or interior designers will share without a hefty fee, that bring along an assured promise of a fresh, finessed, pleasing & dapper home for a truly happy New Year!