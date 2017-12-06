6 things you should get rid of to start the New Year fresh

New year is associated with new beginnings- refreshed mind, renewed energy, revived hopes & aspirations, lots of love & positivity, and of course, resurrected zeal to accomplish new heights. New Year often brings in its wake, a happy mood that spills onto the ambiance of the home. In such a scenario, worn out elements & corroded surfaces play spoilsport and make the home look weather-beaten & gloomy amidst an atmosphere of festive fervor.
To prevent something like this, we need to take careful measures to ensure that our house also echoes the cheery sentiments that we share with our loved ones and for the same, there are some small but very important things to take care of so that our living spaces- both in the interior & exterior- also reflect the gleeful charm & refreshed poise that this season of merriment brings along.
This homify article offers you 6 such key changes- 6 things that you should rid your house of, before the New year, to assure fresh beginnings in neat, elegant & tasteful home environs. Take a good look at these 6 convenient tricks, that no room decorators or interior designers will share without a hefty fee, that bring along an assured promise of a fresh, finessed, pleasing & dapper home for a truly happy New Year!
In the garden, do away with the wilted plants & broken/ damaged planters that are generally overlooked & ignored. This will give a neat, uncluttered appearance to the garden outside, enhancing the visual appeal. A tidy aspect for a refreshing green front!
If you have been long putting off that floor revamp to replace the wooden laminates suffering from damage due to moisture ingress and wear & tear, now is the time to go for it. Welcome the new year with brand new laminates exuding generous warmth, watsay?
That cushy couch in the living room has been crying for a new look for quite some time now, but you have been restricting its facelift to vacuuming & re-arrangement… sounds familiar? This is the right time to chuck out that old velvet cover & go for a new vibrant one… .. with matching cushions, curtains & a soft area rug as well! After all, new year marks new beginnings, right?
If the beautiful sheen of those wood-effect laminates/ mica of your kitchen cabinetry has long vanished and you had been waiting for the ideal time to go for new trendier ones, new year will be the best time to flaunt the new voguish laminates injecting that hearty poise into the heart of your cozy home.
Many of us simply dust-off the wrought-iron tables, chairs, beds, etc. to get rid of the rust, only to repeat the exercise again soon- even if it is recurrent on considerably old furniture pieces. This new year, why not discard the heavily rusted old pieces and replace them with new ones that are shinier & more corrosion resistant… .good idea, no?
Be it your shower curtains or the ones by the bathroom window, the increased moisture content in the bathroom often facilitates fungal growth on the curtains, resulting in mold & mildew on the curtain fabric, more so in bathrooms with limited ventilation. The most common practice is to clean the curtains and re-use them. However, it is much better to throw away the damaged/ infested curtains and go for new ones; after all, prevention is better than cure, isn't it?