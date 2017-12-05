A contemporary apartment full of eclectic elegance

The smart idea of installing sliding glass doors leading from the dining space to the terrace outside appealingly ensures a convenient communication between the interior & the exterior. Natural light floods inside through the glazed surface, brightening up the room further. These sliders save space, avoid crowding in the room and of course, look much more elegant than the classic doors.

Imagine relishing moreish goodies with the loved ones as the warmth from the stylish fireplace & great outside views rejuvenate your senses… ..