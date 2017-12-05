This family home's furniture placement by the windows is so voguish!

Today’s homify story feature, an excellent piece of architectural design by Korean experts, is a wonderful example of how a multitude of windows can add oodles of functionality, visual charm & luminosity to the interiors of a home. Many of us are often lamenting about how the paucity of space in the home mandates an interior design sans walls, taking away some of the obvious advantages of walls as room separators & many other practical uses. However, this modern double-storey residence nails it. A stand-out feature of this abode is too many windows, restricting the wall space and offering copious natural illumination. Also, the presence of large clear glass windows & sliding doors allows for palliative outside views of the surrounding greens, alongside providing a healthy communication between the roomy interiors & the exterior and also bathing the interiors with natural light.

Though the wall space is low, this home scores high on furniture placement as the glass sliders (for windows as well as doors) serve as excellent backdrop for placing the cushy sofas; placing the dining set by the windows also adds a soothing garnish to enhance the hearty meal experience. The large glazed surfaces add to visual soundness in the bedrooms as well. Overall, this dwelling is an amazing example of how too many windows is a blessing for the interior spaces of a home. Sounds interesting? Have a closer look!