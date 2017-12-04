Oftentimes the term “modern apartment” is quite reductive in usage. But of late, a contemporary style of interior architecture can be in line with various types of design- minimalist, Scandinavian, shabby chic, eclectic, etc., and it follows that the furniture, furnishings & decor employed will be in accordance. Home professionals & design experts explore many different styles & their combinations in a modish way, giving the spaces a chic modernity of appearance. These days a tastefully balanced blend of the old & the new, the traditional & the modern, the usual & the unexpected, is something that is widely gaining popularity- in looks as well as function. Such a design goes a long way in amping up the style quotient of the home.

This homify article offers you a glimpse into 6 small yet spectacular apartments with plenty of inspiring details that will make you reconsider your belief about small sized homes. Ready? Get, set, go!