Oftentimes the term “modern apartment” is quite reductive in usage. But of late, a contemporary style of interior architecture can be in line with various types of design- minimalist, Scandinavian, shabby chic, eclectic, etc., and it follows that the furniture, furnishings & decor employed will be in accordance. Home professionals & design experts explore many different styles & their combinations in a modish way, giving the spaces a chic modernity of appearance. These days a tastefully balanced blend of the old & the new, the traditional & the modern, the usual & the unexpected, is something that is widely gaining popularity- in looks as well as function. Such a design goes a long way in amping up the style quotient of the home.
This homify article offers you a glimpse into 6 small yet spectacular apartments with plenty of inspiring details that will make you reconsider your belief about small sized homes. Ready? Get, set, go!
Contemporary elegance oozing from the entire 861 square feet of its area, this first apartment is a model hub of respite. Tidy & regular yet quite busy at the same time, this entire living space is a designer marvel. The countertop volume, the lighting, & the furnishings together create a charismatic complexity and give rise to dapper dynamism in the ambiance.
This comfy, 969 square feet Barcelona home celebrates the magic of white in a Scandinavian style of design. In the backdrop of this prim & graceful new style, one could still notice some important traditional elements. Look at those wooden ceiling beams!
700 square feet of visual spectacle, this home with white preponderance & wooden parquet flooring is a winsome retreat. This spacious & bright living room integrates kitchen, dining area & lounge. The dining space has been created with a shelf that extends to the kitchen, so that the space is maximized. Thoughtful, eh?
Remodeling of an ancient building resulted in this 753 square feet stylish abode with a generous dollop of history preserved carefully. The intervention of home professionals was aimed at the revaluation of this dilapidated old structure in order to adapt it to the needs of the 21st century and to the new concept of architectural design. The appealing result is a perfect mix of tradition & modernity in a lovely apartment with a truly contemporary style..simply enchanting!
The fifth apartment leads us to Rome, in a 969 square feet residence with a lavish dosage of woody warmth. Here, the designers have created a comfortable sanctum employing a modern interior design language which leaves ample room for some alluringly innovative detailing.
This last house on our list is a truly offbeat take on thinking ahead in terms of voguish homely convenience. The layout of the rooms questions the present day concepts that revolve around comfy living. Note the unusual volumes & the spatial plan.