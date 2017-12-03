These modern apartments are pure inspiration for a monochromatic interior

Today’s homify story is all about celebrating the interiors of 2 modern dwellings, that uphold a monochromatic palette to pimp up a home. Also noteworthy is the Scandinavian style of design that conveys an elegant sophistication. These contemporary abodes offer decent comforts in a singular manner that draws upon the eclectic essence, with elements like wooden ceiling beams & wooden floor lending ample warmth into an ambiance of comfy modernity, shabby chic touches and cozy creativity in one home, while the other home shines in light gray tonality & white preponderance along with light woody nobility.

Monochromatic palette is something that is a bit tricky to accomplish tastefully; the design experts doing up these apartments have quite thoughtfully & appealingly nailed the look, even making the spaces look extremely modish. Every living space of these 2 homes is a worthy template to inspire a remodeling/ redesign project, be it any style of design.

Sounds exciting? Let us explore!