These modern apartments are pure inspiration for a monochromatic interior

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style bedroom
Today’s homify story is all about celebrating the interiors of 2 modern dwellings, that uphold a monochromatic palette to pimp up a home. Also noteworthy is the Scandinavian style of design that conveys an elegant sophistication. These contemporary abodes offer decent comforts in a singular manner that draws upon the eclectic essence, with elements like wooden ceiling beams & wooden floor lending ample warmth into an ambiance of comfy modernity, shabby chic touches and cozy creativity in one home, while the other home shines in light gray tonality & white preponderance along with light woody nobility.

Monochromatic palette is something that is a bit tricky to accomplish tastefully; the design experts doing up these apartments have quite thoughtfully & appealingly nailed the look, even making the spaces look extremely modish. Every living space of these 2 homes is a worthy template to inspire a remodeling/ redesign project, be it any style of design. 

Sounds exciting? Let us explore!

1. Bedroom with wood & white, tones of gray, plentiful natural illumination and lots of comfort- simple meets posh gracefully.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style bedroom
Clear transitions- black framed glass doors lead from snug bedroom to the cozy living room.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style bedroom
Airy, luminous & restful- this cushy gray sofa is a tempting invite for a leisurely time in well-lit snugness.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Living room
Aesthetic integration- though together, the open kitchen, dining area & lounging space are beautifully demarcated.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Kitchen
The subtle artistic suggestions of this dining area complement the rusticity of the brick wall.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style dining room
Oodles of warm sunshine & fresh natural goodness pours in through these clear glass pivoting doors.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Living room
Private outdoor lounge- dark gray & wood with green relief make for rejuvenating details.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Patios & Decks
Utilitarian suggestions in metal- varied formats add an uncomplicated functional charm.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Living room
2. Adjacent allure of practicality- well-lighted living & bedroom spaces share the roomy luminosity.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Kitchen
Modular guarantee of delectability- light gray tones, whitish tiled backsplash & an inviting air of sober neatness.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Kitchen
Fluid heartiness- open-plan concept with designer accessories & dazzling ambiance.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Living room
Unconventional wall adornments, loads of coziness and refreshing green hints for proper relaxation.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Living roomSofas & armchairs
Versatile storage with plenty of room.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love BedroomWardrobes & closets
Radiant and restful in the agelessness of black & white- poise redefined.

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style bedroom
Well-lit convenience with no-frills pizzazz- mudroom light or bathroom floor, which one is your favorite?

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style bathroom
What do you think about a monochrome facelift for your stylish pad?

