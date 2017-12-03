A transformed apartment that maintained it's charm

Sometimes, even with the best will in the world, older apartments that are transformed can lose all the original charm that made them so special, but that has resolutely NOT happened here! If anything, by removing some walls and changing up the internal layout, the army of architects and interior designers that collaborated on this amazing modern home have added a new dimension of enviable style. This is the evolution of a new era of stunning and organic interior design, but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look around with us and see which spaces you are particularly taken with. Spoiler alert: we are sure that you will fall in love with the truly spectacular dining room!
We needed a moment when we first saw this sumptuous living room. The way every tone melts into the next and each material just works with its neighbours is wonderful and the overwhelming sense of softness is what prevails, despite an overarching industrial scheme. Aren't you just drawn in by all of the natural light that feels so warm?
The closer you look at this home, the more you can pick out individual installations that really heighten the finished look. Special little designer touches go a long way, so between an anglepoise lamp, a vintage armchair and unusual wall art here, there's no mistaking that this is a seriously cool apartment.
Were we right about you falling for this dining room? What you don't know is that this space used to have a very different layout, but thanks to opening up the area and using a mesh divide between here and the kitchen, it feels huge, relaxing and totally unconstrained. The way so many different woods have come together is what really captures our attention.
We thought we'd give you a closer look at the divide here, as it really keeps the industrial design influence alive in every room, but it's not too stark or impersonal. In fact, it's so simple that it almost feels like a little artistic installation.
Even the outdoor space is extravagant here! It's a fabulous added bonus for any apartment to have access to either a balcony or a courtyard, as seen here, but to continue a bold interior design scheme out onto it takes commitment. We are SUCH fans of the black wood finish here though, as it really pops!
While the rest of this apartment might be a little more muted in terms of color use, we love that the master bedroom has a bold feature wall that really adds in a little more fun. It also makes light work of leading you into the built-in closet too, but there's more to this bedroom than meets the eye…
Can we take a minute to admire the way the transition between the bedroom and the ensuite bathroom here please? It looks utterly incredible and really matches the open feel of the rest of the apartment too. These industrial yet luxurious touches are really doing a lot for us!
Is this bathroom classic or modern? Well, it's both! Metro tiles never fail to deliver a seriously stylish space but add in a luxury tub and a very minimalist approach to furnishing and you have a heavenly hybrid ready to use and enjoy. Talk about a perfect pampering space.
A dark office was such a great idea, as it naturally seems to add seriousness and focus. It's a good job that a specific work area was created too, as there is no way we would be able to concentrate on deadlines in the beautiful living room. Fabulous concrete pillars really add in some industrial chic too.
It's rare to find a home that stuns from the very first glance, but this hallway really grabs your attention and doesn't let go! Exposed bricks and a statement light fixture give you a good impression of what lies further within and you really can't fake the kind of sweet ambience that you see here!
