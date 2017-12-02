How to make your bedroom look twice as big, with no construction!

Obviously, when you have a small room in a pretty family house that you want to make larger, adding an extension and knocking out some walls is the most common sense way to get the extra space you want, but what if construction isn't a possibility for you? What if hiring a professional builder simply is not feasible? Well, we've been thinking long and hard about this issue and think that we've stumbled upon some terrific solutions for creating the look and feel of a bigger space, without technically creating one. And yes, we are focusing our attention on your fantastic master bedroom.
If you want to get the look of a big and more luxurious bedroom, you should look to stick to just one color on all the walls and your ceiling, as this will create a seamless visual. Make that color pale, or even white, and you'll really be working with a wealth of extra perceived space.
To get the illusion of more space, you really need to rick your eyes and in the case of your bedroom, a great idea is to lose heavy drapes that make the ceiling height feel shorted and replace them with blinds that seem to add wall width. Also, make sure to open them during the day, as sunlight helps to make any room feel far bigger.
Just as you want to create the feeling of width, height is also crucial when trying to get the aesthetic of a larger bedroom, so it might be time to step away from the divan and embrace something more along the futon line. You can still enjoy a lot of comfort, but the lower your bed is, the higher your ceiling looks and the bigger the room, as a whole.
We know how tempting it is to get a lot of amazing art up your bedroom walls, but the more you clutter the surfaces up, the less likely your room is to look really spacious, airy and large. In fact, the fewer empty surfaces you have, the more clutter, claustrophobic and tiny any room will feel.
As great as main lighting is, if you want to make your bedroom feel as big as possible, indirect and sunken ;lighting is 100% the way to go. A big central light fixture will always have the effect of shortening the ceiling height, which is far from ideal, so think about edge lighting and spotlights instead.
Less is more and by that, we mean that the less furniture that you have in your bedroom, the more free space you'll have and the bigger the space will feel. Minimalism is a guaranteed way to make any space look and feel bigger, as well as a whole lot more stylish too.
Multifunctional furniture is an amazing way to get maximum bang for your decorating buck! In terms of a small bedroom, you really want to find a way to incorporate a lot of storage and possibly a desk area too. We think this picture is the bets of the bunch, as you can see that the whole space transforms according to need and yet still looks SO airy and generous. It's witchcraft!
