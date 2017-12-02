How to make your bedroom look twice as big, with no construction!

Multifunctional furniture is an amazing way to get maximum bang for your decorating buck! In terms of a small bedroom, you really want to find a way to incorporate a lot of storage and possibly a desk area too. We think this picture is the bets of the bunch, as you can see that the whole space transforms according to need and yet still looks SO airy and generous. It's witchcraft!

