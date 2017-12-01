Your browser is out-of-date.

How to get your kitchen in shape for the New Year

Kitchen Harrogate, INGLISH DESIGN
Never mind New Year, new you, we think it's time to instigate newly refreshed kitchens as a resolution, which is why we're going to give you a host of top tips for clearing out all the old debris from your otherwise wonderful kitchens, to begin a new year with a fresh feeling. We think that there will be a lot of open-minded interior designers that see the sense in this move, especially if they have ever completed a fantastic Feng Shui design scheme, as nothing starts another twelve months with more positivity than a really good clear out. The wardrobe in your master bedroom can wait, as can the living room, because today, we are ALL about a kitchen fresh enough to celebrate the dawning of the New Year in.

Get rid of duplicates.

Noe Valley I, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Noe Valley I

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

We're not saying you were wrong to pick up four garlic presses, but two probably would have been sufficient, no? We're all guilty of buying duplicate utensils, Tupperware and all manner of other kitchen accessories, but you need to have a really good clear out. Anything broken needs to be thrown away and anything you have multiples of, why not donate the extras to Goodwill?

Chuck out all the jars you keep hoarding.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

We know that lots of preserves come in attractive jars, as do pasta sauces, and you've probably been kidding yourself that you'll use them for something but come on! They are just taking up heaps of valuable space when they could be recycled in a flash and put to far better use. Free up your shelves!

Audit 'the drawer'.

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

How many times has a member of your household asked the location of something, only for you to reply that it is in 'THE drawer'? Every home has one; a stashing zone that has no rhyme or reason and most of them are found in the kitchen. What a waste of a handy drawer! Tip it out, have a good sort out and try to stop allowing it to be a dumping ground.

Clear the fridge of art and magnets.

Smeg retro fridge Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Smeg retro fridge

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

You don't have to throw away your child prodigy's greatest works, but why not clear the fridge so that you can start a new collection, over the next year? Also, this would be a good time to get rid of magnets that have seen better days too. An uncluttered kitchen is an effective kitchen, so give a little minimalism a try!

Throw out old sponges and empty cleaning product bottles.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why on earth do so many of us seem to hang onto smelly old cleaning cloths and empty cleaning product bottles? Before you know it, you have to shake three or four containers just to find something you need! By cleaning your cleaning products, yes you are being a little meta, but you're also being terrifically organized. Don't you want that for the New Year? We do, just as we want the space under our sinks back!

Broken crockery needs to go.

Crockery John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
Crockery

Crockery

John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

If it has a chip, it's time for the tip! You can't safely use a piece of crockery that is damaged, as it could shatter at any time or even cut you, so collect any and all pieces of ceramic-ware that have seen better days and get rid of them. This could lead to a natural Christmas present request as well, to replace pieces that need to be let go!

Clean out the fridge, properly!

Pantry Cabinet with Fridge INGLISH DESIGN
INGLISH DESIGN

Pantry Cabinet with Fridge

INGLISH DESIGN
INGLISH DESIGN
INGLISH DESIGN

We don't think you'll be able to find a professional cleaner that won't agree with this tip! Before you go into another year, give your fridge a thorough empty and clean. Before you repack everything, take a moment to check use by dates and get rid of anything that is set to go off. A fresh-smelling fridge is always a lovely thing to wake up to on January 1st!

Move all your bakeware to another room.

The Spring Oven
The Spring Oven

The Spring Oven

The Spring Oven
The Spring Oven
The Spring Oven

Have you ever noticed how much space all your baking sheets, muffin tins and bread pans take up? It's SO much, which is why we recommend collating them all together and moving them to a new home, A pantry would make great sense, if you have one, so that you can simply fetch something as an when you need it, rather than sacrificing an entire cabinet.

With more space freed up in your kitchen, maybe you'd like to think about changing up the decor as well? If that's the case then check out this inspiring article: Kitchen designs with a difference.

Which of these ideas are you going to take to task before January?

