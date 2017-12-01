How to get your kitchen in shape for the New Year

Never mind New Year, new you, we think it's time to instigate newly refreshed kitchens as a resolution, which is why we're going to give you a host of top tips for clearing out all the old debris from your otherwise wonderful kitchens, to begin a new year with a fresh feeling. We think that there will be a lot of open-minded interior designers that see the sense in this move, especially if they have ever completed a fantastic Feng Shui design scheme, as nothing starts another twelve months with more positivity than a really good clear out. The wardrobe in your master bedroom can wait, as can the living room, because today, we are ALL about a kitchen fresh enough to celebrate the dawning of the New Year in.
We're not saying you were wrong to pick up four garlic presses, but two probably would have been sufficient, no? We're all guilty of buying duplicate utensils, Tupperware and all manner of other kitchen accessories, but you need to have a really good clear out. Anything broken needs to be thrown away and anything you have multiples of, why not donate the extras to Goodwill?
We know that lots of preserves come in attractive jars, as do pasta sauces, and you've probably been kidding yourself that you'll use them for something but come on! They are just taking up heaps of valuable space when they could be recycled in a flash and put to far better use. Free up your shelves!
How many times has a member of your household asked the location of something, only for you to reply that it is in 'THE drawer'? Every home has one; a stashing zone that has no rhyme or reason and most of them are found in the kitchen. What a waste of a handy drawer! Tip it out, have a good sort out and try to stop allowing it to be a dumping ground.
You don't have to throw away your child prodigy's greatest works, but why not clear the fridge so that you can start a new collection, over the next year? Also, this would be a good time to get rid of magnets that have seen better days too. An uncluttered kitchen is an effective kitchen, so give a little minimalism a try!
Why on earth do so many of us seem to hang onto smelly old cleaning cloths and empty cleaning product bottles? Before you know it, you have to shake three or four containers just to find something you need! By cleaning your cleaning products, yes you are being a little meta, but you're also being terrifically organized. Don't you want that for the New Year? We do, just as we want the space under our sinks back!
If it has a chip, it's time for the tip! You can't safely use a piece of crockery that is damaged, as it could shatter at any time or even cut you, so collect any and all pieces of ceramic-ware that have seen better days and get rid of them. This could lead to a natural Christmas present request as well, to replace pieces that need to be let go!
We don't think you'll be able to find a professional cleaner that won't agree with this tip! Before you go into another year, give your fridge a thorough empty and clean. Before you repack everything, take a moment to check use by dates and get rid of anything that is set to go off. A fresh-smelling fridge is always a lovely thing to wake up to on January 1st!
Have you ever noticed how much space all your baking sheets, muffin tins and bread pans take up? It's SO much, which is why we recommend collating them all together and moving them to a new home, A pantry would make great sense, if you have one, so that you can simply fetch something as an when you need it, rather than sacrificing an entire cabinet.
