A modern house in the woods

Modern Houses
When you hear the phrase 'house in the woods', we bet you start picturing something wonderfully provincial and understated and guess what? You'd be right, in terms of the house we are going to show you today! Designed by a phenomenally talented architect that clearly had a personal interest in unfussy, minimal and organic design, we think you're going to be utterly blown away by the use of bright white and natural wood at least! With a totally open design throughout, the transition between spaces, in particular the striking living room and dining area, there is a heavenly flow that permeates everywhere, but don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself! We won't talk too much, as the pictures really do speak for themselves. We're so confident that you're going to love this house that we are willing to say that we bet you're hooked from the very first glorious garden shot!

Disappearing into the background, the subtlety of this design is so charming against the trees behind it.

Beautifully camouflaged, despite being finished in white, the house just vanishes in amongst all the flora and fauna!

An understated entrance is the only thing that would do here. What a pretty yet unassuming lead-up.

NATURALLY, woodland views are on show at every turn, as that is a driving fore throughout the whole project. Gorgeous!

Chic materials throughout have really helped to keep the interior of this home super understated and timeless.

Easy connections between indoor and outdoor areas really keep that intrinsic natural and organic theme alive.

An open layout really takes advantage of all the high ceilings and generous floor plans. Plus, there is such a feeling of family closeness.

There's such an airy feel. what with walls not all connecting the way you might expect. Slithers of space really keep things fresh.

Stylish furniture was obviously the only way to go in a home as stunning as this one and we are particularly taken with the low-level sofa.

Soft boundaries have been created with such ease here, as walls are in place but don't take the role of a traditionally solid barrier.

This house really does enjoy minimalism everywhere, as this tremendous family bathroom proves. So understated!

Angular finishes simply serve to heighten the effect of a more sparse decorating style in the bathroom. Love all the rectangular and square elements.

Well, what more do you really need in a bedroom, than a pretty view and a comfy bed? The owners have really gone back to basics here.

Perspective changing floors keep you guessing throughout. Which room is on the true ground floor and more importantly, what doe sit matter?

White and wood never fails to look good, but especially in a more laid back and nature-inspired home!

No wonder the entire external wall here is made of glass… just look at that lovely view! Who needs a TV eh?

A safe space for children has never looked so sweet. If you've ever doubted that minimalism and kids work well together, this is all the proof you need.

Somewhere to study was also added here and we love the way a smaller space has been put to practical use. A small window maintains that natural connection too.

Statement pieces infiltrate every room i this staggering home, but the living room light fixture might just be our favorite.

Natural light effects are key to the success of this home. Daylight imitation bulbs really keep the vibe dazzling and positive, even at night!

As the sun goes down this home turns up the charm! So simple, yet mesmerizing, we don't think you'll forget this property in a hurry!

For for amazing home inspiration, take a look at this article: A crumbling home reborn.

What was your favorite element of this build?

