A modern house in the woods

When you hear the phrase 'house in the woods', we bet you start picturing something wonderfully provincial and understated and guess what? You'd be right, in terms of the house we are going to show you today! Designed by a phenomenally talented architect that clearly had a personal interest in unfussy, minimal and organic design, we think you're going to be utterly blown away by the use of bright white and natural wood at least! With a totally open design throughout, the transition between spaces, in particular the striking living room and dining area, there is a heavenly flow that permeates everywhere, but don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself! We won't talk too much, as the pictures really do speak for themselves. We're so confident that you're going to love this house that we are willing to say that we bet you're hooked from the very first glorious garden shot!