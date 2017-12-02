A single-family home that embraces nature

Today’s homify story takes us to a 1399 square feet single-family home in Italy, that offers a cozy & tranquil living- a luxury in the modern times. Spacious, surrounded by greens and replete with all contemporary comforts, this dwelling sings in appealing interiors by Catania based experts. The industrial- shabby essence of styling heroes natural materials like wood, stone & wicker, and neutral colors; a variety of ceramics, lighting fixtures and decor elements form worthy complements for the classic core of design.

Drawing from modern-style houses, this classic villa boasts of a generous garden and swimming pool, besides snug, comfortable interior spaces catering to the needs of all the residents. On the whole, this airy, pleasingly lit and delightfully warm home is loaded with natural suggestions here & there, while tastefully being in line with chic contemporary trends. Excited? Let’s us have a look!