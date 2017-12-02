Your browser is out-of-date.

A single-family home that embraces nature

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style houses
Today’s homify story takes us to a 1399 square feet single-family home in Italy, that offers a cozy & tranquil living- a luxury in the modern times. Spacious, surrounded by greens and replete with all contemporary comforts, this dwelling sings in appealing interiors by Catania based experts. The industrial- shabby essence of styling heroes natural materials like wood, stone & wicker, and neutral colors; a variety of ceramics, lighting fixtures and decor elements form worthy complements for the classic core of design. 

Drawing from modern-style houses, this classic villa boasts of a generous garden and swimming pool, besides snug, comfortable interior spaces catering to the needs of all the residents. On the whole, this airy, pleasingly lit and delightfully warm home is loaded with natural suggestions here & there, while tastefully being in line with chic contemporary trends. Excited? Let’s us have a look!

Sober facade of 2-storey comfort.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style houses
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Outdoor lounging offers a welcoming retreat.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Patios & Decks
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Earthy and homey all around.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style houses
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Green relief meets cool relaxation.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style houses
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Care for a rejuvenating swim?

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Pool
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Blue-print for homely modernity.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style bedroom
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Open-plan elegance for eclectic utility.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Industrial style dining room
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Charming details of neat space-optimization.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Living room
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Dining on simplistic heartiness.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style dining room
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Comfy warmth of leisurely respite.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Living room
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Openly inviting with sumptuous humility.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Industrial style dining room
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Well-lighted modern practicality in no-frills format.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Kitchen
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Gracefully leading to privacy.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Intimate sanctum of repose.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style bedroom
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Tiled glory & industrial voguishness.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Industrial style bathroom
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Muted tones & ample convenience.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style bathroom
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Radiant with ceramic charm & woody ritz.

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Modern Bathroom
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

Villa 130mq stile Industrial - Shabby, T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Modern Bathroom
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
8 fabulous ideas to jazz up your living room!
Which of these wonderful design ideas are you taking home?

