Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 fabulous ideas to jazz up your living room!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
cobertura elegante e colorida, Michele Moncks Arquitetura Michele Moncks Arquitetura Living room
Loading admin actions …

The living room is a key space of the home, where we entertain the guests, unwind with friends & family and spend a major chunk of our time at home. It is the first room of our home that our visitors generally notice and thereby form the first impression about our abode. So, being such an important social space, it requires utmost consideration and thoughtfulness for design, furnishing & decor.

Lately, room decorators & interior designers have been experimenting with creative ideas & style blends to pimp up the home spaces, and the living room is no exception. A well planned, tastefully done up living room goes a long way in forming a truly nice first impression; a variety of styles- modern, rustic, classic, minimalist, etc., a wide range of materials like wood, stone, ceramics & glass, and a myriad of lovely hues can be selected from. A very popular concept for contemporary home design is a mix of styles, bringing in the best of everything- be it the interior or the outdoor spaces of the dwelling.

This homify story offers you 8 wonderful ideas to deck up your living room, that can serve as great templates for you to give your neighbors & visitors some serious home envy. Ready to explore? Here we go!

1. Modern accents and dark tones- bold essence of comfy poise.

Casa Restrepo, Maria Mentira Studio Maria Mentira Studio Modern Living Room Slate Grey
Maria Mentira Studio

Maria Mentira Studio
Maria Mentira Studio
Maria Mentira Studio

2. Warm welcome of rusticity celebrates the unique elegance of wood & white.

CASA TECTÓNICA EN TIGRE, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Living room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

3. Mirrors and glass to reflect the snug, alluring flair of a greater amplitude.

cobertura elegante e colorida, Michele Moncks Arquitetura Michele Moncks Arquitetura Living room
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

4. Aesthetic charm of natural touches & neutral tones for inviting coziness.

APARTAMENTO 64, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Living room
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

5. Cashing in on nostalgia- recycled utility & antique suggestions inject appealing comfort.

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Living roomSofas & armchairs
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

6. How about this time-honored & romantic style with retro finesse?

PISO EN RAMBLA DE CATALUNYA by JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Classic style dining room
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Smart selection- less is more for the graceful magnificence of minimalism.

Remodelación de Apartamentos, ODA - Oficina de Diseño y Arquitectura ODA - Oficina de Diseño y Arquitectura Modern Living Room
ODA—Oficina de Diseño y Arquitectura

ODA - Oficina de Diseño y Arquitectura
ODA—Oficina de Diseño y Arquitectura
ODA - Oficina de Diseño y Arquitectura

8. Integrating recreational pizzazz for visually sound holistic rejuvenation.

Penthouse Riviera de Sao Lourenço, Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Living room
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
How to get your kitchen in shape for the New Year
Which style will it be for yours?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks