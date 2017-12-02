8 fabulous ideas to jazz up your living room!

The living room is a key space of the home, where we entertain the guests, unwind with friends & family and spend a major chunk of our time at home. It is the first room of our home that our visitors generally notice and thereby form the first impression about our abode. So, being such an important social space, it requires utmost consideration and thoughtfulness for design, furnishing & decor.

Lately, room decorators & interior designers have been experimenting with creative ideas & style blends to pimp up the home spaces, and the living room is no exception. A well planned, tastefully done up living room goes a long way in forming a truly nice first impression; a variety of styles- modern, rustic, classic, minimalist, etc., a wide range of materials like wood, stone, ceramics & glass, and a myriad of lovely hues can be selected from. A very popular concept for contemporary home design is a mix of styles, bringing in the best of everything- be it the interior or the outdoor spaces of the dwelling.

This homify story offers you 8 wonderful ideas to deck up your living room, that can serve as great templates for you to give your neighbors & visitors some serious home envy. Ready to explore? Here we go!