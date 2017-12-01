Get inspired by this one bedroom apartment!

Polish experts from PASJA DO WNĘTRZ have lent their designer touch to jazz up a small apartment in modern style, and this homify article celebrates their master craftsmanship. A one-bedroom apartment with an open-plan living room & a well equipped narrow kitchen, this contemporary home sings in vibrant elegance with creatively designed elements, neutral hues and a sophisticated dash of blue. From the patterned gray wall tiles to the wooden kitchen countertops, adorable pieces of furniture to quirky decoration, this home is a visual treat. The furniture, furnishings & decor pieces have been carefully selected to impart a tastefully bedecked appearance to the limited dimension living spaces without making them feel cluttered or dingy. Overall, what stands out is the combination of the befitting color scheme, decoration & cheery brightness, which adds copiously to the welcoming ambiance of this small sized apartment.

Equipped with a smart use of a variety of materials and plentiful natural light & ventilation, this airy & contemporary home defies its size to pack a BIG punch of impeccable style. Sounds exciting? Read on!