Get inspired by this one bedroom apartment!

Loading admin actions …

Polish experts from PASJA DO WNĘTRZ have lent their designer touch to jazz up a small apartment in modern style, and this homify article celebrates their master craftsmanship. A one-bedroom apartment with an open-plan living room & a well equipped narrow kitchen, this contemporary home sings in vibrant elegance with creatively designed elements, neutral hues and a sophisticated dash of blue. From the patterned gray wall tiles to the wooden kitchen countertops, adorable pieces of furniture to quirky decoration, this home is a visual treat. The furniture, furnishings & decor pieces have been carefully selected to impart a tastefully bedecked appearance to the limited dimension living spaces without making them feel cluttered or dingy. Overall, what stands out is the combination of the befitting color scheme, decoration & cheery brightness, which adds copiously to the welcoming ambiance of this small sized apartment.

Equipped with a smart use of a variety of materials and plentiful natural light & ventilation, this airy & contemporary home defies its size to pack a BIG punch of impeccable style. Sounds exciting? Read on!

Radiating coziness in modish style with enlivening touches of blue & sober warmth.

Unusual wall decoration rings in an oddly attractive visual element.

Fetching formats of functional modernity- eclectic utilitarian appeal is easy on the eyes.

Wholesome guarantee of singular simplicity is beyond dimensions.

Neutral neatness meets practical charm for aesthetically pleasing details.

How did this wonderful dwelling inspire you? Share with us in comments!

