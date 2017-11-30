Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Elegant dwelling redefines sophistication with a neutral color scheme

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Dining roomChairs & benches
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify article brings to you one of the marvelous designs from the house of the Nijmegen based architects from BOB ROMIJNDERS ARCHITECTUUR & INTERIEUR, that upholds the might of neutral colors in jazzing up the interiors of a home. Stylishly contemporary, warm & inviting, this home conveys how clean lines, dapper walls and a tasteful focus on creating a cozy ambiance work wonders for a finessed yet simplistic design that wows you sans any loud embellishments. All this is exquisitely complemented by the graceful palette of neutral colors that ooze an undeniable flair. From a strikingly minimalist style of the living room through to the chic dining area, this wonderful home has it all… … .so let's have a closer look!

Dandy coziness nails it!

homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

homify
homify
homify

Though boasting of a visibly understated & chic styling, this snug living room has ample warmth injected by the inclusion of a contemporary fireplace. The muted tones, angular furniture and a deliberate restraint on accessories imparts an alluring array of style. 

Welcoming details.

homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take a moment to gush at this amazingly modish fireplace that offers the right amount of comfy heat to make for a truly pleasurable lounging experience; the natural focal point of the entire living room, this fireplace could be an equally appealing addition in a more classical & rustic lounge as well. 

Delectably yours…

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

Yet another living space to benefit plentifully from the neat schema of neutral colors is this dining area that could cause some serious home envy. The beautiful yet sturdy wooden dining table is in perfect visual harmony with the cushy, luxurious chairs while those overhead statement lights bring everything together. Against the black wall in the background, the soft neutral colors of this setting work exceedingly well.

Nook of quiet contemplation.

homify Living roomStools & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who like some me time, this window-side, secluded & solitary spot is ideal. Offering uninterrupted palliative outside views of what we assume is a neat & modern garden, this comfortable space is perfect to laze with a hot cuppa while you simply gaze outside or immerse yourself into an interesting read.

Hearty & well planned.

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Conveying a modern & neat designer handiwork of kitchen planners, this kitted-out kitchen demonstrably has prim organization down to a fine art. With sufficient space for a table, a breakfast bar and a large island, it is commendable that the kitchen is still airy & well -lighted; optimal access to ALL the usable surfaces is a really desirable convenience. The bespoke wooden cabinets provide ample storage. And the neutral colors shine here too! 

Height of pizzazz.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combining mellow woody suggestions, neutral colors, uncomplicated practical accents AND a snazzy feature of lights, this sober yet sassy landing space nails the look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Giving that extra-edge.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Any home, that demonstrates as much poise & grace as this one does, will always emphasize on some extra opulent & beautiful touches, like lighting fixtures which simply leave you awestruck. Keeping large design features understated & simplistic but then really going to town with the easily overlooked aspects is one proven master-stroke when it comes to doing up interior spaces. 

Bright & timeless.

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

Absolutely rejuvenating convenience in wood & white… … need we say more?

Absolute comfort reigns in this radiant modern apartment
How does your comfy home embrace neutral tonality?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks