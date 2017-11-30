Elegant dwelling redefines sophistication with a neutral color scheme

Today’s homify article brings to you one of the marvelous designs from the house of the Nijmegen based architects from BOB ROMIJNDERS ARCHITECTUUR & INTERIEUR, that upholds the might of neutral colors in jazzing up the interiors of a home. Stylishly contemporary, warm & inviting, this home conveys how clean lines, dapper walls and a tasteful focus on creating a cozy ambiance work wonders for a finessed yet simplistic design that wows you sans any loud embellishments. All this is exquisitely complemented by the graceful palette of neutral colors that ooze an undeniable flair. From a strikingly minimalist style of the living room through to the chic dining area, this wonderful home has it all… … .so let's have a closer look!