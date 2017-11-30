Elegant dwelling redefines sophistication with a neutral color scheme

Today’s homify article brings to you one of the marvelous designs from the house of the Nijmegen based architects from BOB ROMIJNDERS ARCHITECTUUR & INTERIEUR, that upholds the might of neutral colors in jazzing up the interiors of a home. Stylishly contemporary, warm & inviting, this home conveys how clean lines, dapper walls and a tasteful focus on creating a cozy ambiance work wonders for a finessed yet simplistic design that wows you sans any loud embellishments. All this is exquisitely complemented by the graceful palette of neutral colors that ooze an undeniable flair. From a strikingly minimalist style of the living room through to the chic dining area, this wonderful home has it all… … .so let's have a closer look!
Though boasting of a visibly understated & chic styling, this snug living room has ample warmth injected by the inclusion of a contemporary fireplace. The muted tones, angular furniture and a deliberate restraint on accessories imparts an alluring array of style.
Take a moment to gush at this amazingly modish fireplace that offers the right amount of comfy heat to make for a truly pleasurable lounging experience; the natural focal point of the entire living room, this fireplace could be an equally appealing addition in a more classical & rustic lounge as well.
Yet another living space to benefit plentifully from the neat schema of neutral colors is this dining area that could cause some serious home envy. The beautiful yet sturdy wooden dining table is in perfect visual harmony with the cushy, luxurious chairs while those overhead statement lights bring everything together. Against the black wall in the background, the soft neutral colors of this setting work exceedingly well.
For those who like some
me time, this window-side, secluded & solitary spot is ideal. Offering uninterrupted palliative outside views of what we assume is a neat & modern garden, this comfortable space is perfect to laze with a hot cuppa while you simply gaze outside or immerse yourself into an interesting read.
Conveying a modern & neat designer handiwork of kitchen planners, this kitted-out kitchen demonstrably has prim organization down to a fine art. With sufficient space for a table, a breakfast bar and a large island, it is commendable that the kitchen is still airy & well -lighted; optimal access to ALL the usable surfaces is a really desirable convenience. The bespoke wooden cabinets provide ample storage. And the neutral colors shine here too!
Combining mellow woody suggestions, neutral colors, uncomplicated practical accents AND a snazzy feature of lights, this sober yet sassy landing space nails the look.
Any home, that demonstrates as much poise & grace as this one does, will always emphasize on some extra opulent & beautiful touches, like lighting fixtures which simply leave you awestruck. Keeping large design features understated & simplistic but then really going to town with the easily overlooked aspects is one proven master-stroke when it comes to doing up interior spaces.