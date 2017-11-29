Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kitchens that enjoy seriously good garden views!

press profile homify press profile homify
Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you have a suitably stunning modern garden at the back of your home, doesn't it seem a shame to not be able to enjoy it more? Well, if you choose to design a swish new kitchen that naturally connects to your garden, you can enjoy your self-made views, as you cook up a storm and just generally feel like the ultimate homemaker! Even if you brought in a professional gardening team to create your little slice of outdoor utopia, you will still want to get as much pleasure from it as possible, so why not come with us now as we show you a host of kitchens that look out over garden with real ease? We think you'll get some amazing ideas for your own home.

1. That big window though!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Industrial style kitchen
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Wow! talk about inviting the outside indoors, through a huge and striking feature glass wall! The industrial mix of bricks and metal look really pretty too and all come together to make for an incredible vista.

2. A simple solution.

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

A sweet little window and simple sliding doors have not only filled this kitchen with a warm ambience and gorgeous glow, they allow for great views out into the garden as well. This feels like the hub of a family home!

3. Rustic revelation!

Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Kitchen
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

When you have a kitchen this pretty, it might seem a shame to focus all eyes outside, but then you notice the garden is brilliant too! We are especially loving the connected dining terrace that is just a stone's throw from the cooker!

4. Windows at every turn!

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Kitchen
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

Not everybody wants a whole wall of glass, which is why these two panoramic individual windows are so perfect! Add in a dramatic skylight as well and there is a connection to the garden being maintained at every single turn. That in itself drenches the kitchen in light!

5. Fling them open!

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

This must have been what bi-folding doors were invented for! On a clement day, this kitchen can grow exponentially in size, just by having the doors opened up to blur the line between indoor and outdoor areas. Divine!

6. A chef's dream!

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Modern Terrace
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Well hello very deliberate kitchen extension! The way this addition has been designed, to connect to the garden and feel almost like a covered terrace, is so innovative and fun. You'd be praying for perfect weather all year round, wouldn't you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. No garden? No problem!

Muguet e Jasmin, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Kitchen
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

You might not have a garden but want a little kitchen connection to outdoors anyway and that's when a balcony is your saving grace! French doors and potted plants are all you need to get that organic vibe that you want!

8. Contemporary chic.

Casa Via Publicola, Studio Q Arch. Bartolomeo Quintiliani, Giacomo Foti Photographer Giacomo Foti Photographer Modern Kitchen
Giacomo Foti Photographer

Giacomo Foti Photographer
Giacomo Foti Photographer
Giacomo Foti Photographer

How about this for an unbelievably dramatic and stylish kitchen that keeps the connection to the outdoors a little more on the down low? Simple, fresh and vibrant, the single window does everything it was designed to and really contrasts with the interior scheme.

9. Elegant solutions.

Casa JRQZ , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Wow! Obviously part of a very open home, this kitchen is drowning in beautiful natural light and a lovely view too! Can't you imagine standing at the dog-leg of the L-shaped counter here and prepping some food, while enjoying the greenery outdoors?

10. Some industrial inspiration.

CASA CORONA, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Modern Kitchen
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

We are a little bit obsessed with the understated metal framed glass door here that keeps the outdoors firmly impacting on this kitchen! The room is a little shadowy, so the light injection is much needed and stunning.

11. Yes to color!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Incredible! Let's be honest though; the only thing that could possibly compete with a clear view of a hot tub really would be a super bright kitchen and what a complimentary pairing they are here!

12. Nature inside and out.

Лофтик в Михновке. Финальный вариант, 3D GROUP 3D GROUP Industrial style kitchen Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
3D GROUP

3D GROUP
3D GROUP
3D GROUP

Now this is a kitchen that has taken the natural and organic theme to the next level, with houseplants playing a major role in the decor. They really direct your eye to the window as well, so there is a symbiosis here that is fabulous.

13. Black and white and green outdoors!

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, look at how well some extensive garden views have really livened up a classic monochrome kitchen. the scheme has been kept so simple, as the garden offers all the diversity needed. What a beautiful outlook!

How about a little more garden inspiration? Take a look at this article: 10 stunning garden ideas.

Open kitchens: the pros and cons!
Are you really thinking about how to bring your kitchen and garden together now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks