Kitchens that enjoy seriously good garden views!

If you have a suitably stunning modern garden at the back of your home, doesn't it seem a shame to not be able to enjoy it more? Well, if you choose to design a swish new kitchen that naturally connects to your garden, you can enjoy your self-made views, as you cook up a storm and just generally feel like the ultimate homemaker! Even if you brought in a professional gardening team to create your little slice of outdoor utopia, you will still want to get as much pleasure from it as possible, so why not come with us now as we show you a host of kitchens that look out over garden with real ease? We think you'll get some amazing ideas for your own home.
Wow! talk about inviting the outside indoors, through a huge and striking feature glass wall! The industrial mix of bricks and metal look really pretty too and all come together to make for an incredible vista.
A sweet little window and simple sliding doors have not only filled this kitchen with a warm ambience and gorgeous glow, they allow for great views out into the garden as well. This feels like the hub of a family home!
When you have a kitchen this pretty, it might seem a shame to focus all eyes outside, but then you notice the garden is brilliant too! We are especially loving the connected dining terrace that is just a stone's throw from the cooker!
Not everybody wants a whole wall of glass, which is why these two panoramic individual windows are so perfect! Add in a dramatic skylight as well and there is a connection to the garden being maintained at every single turn. That in itself drenches the kitchen in light!
This must have been what bi-folding doors were invented for! On a clement day, this kitchen can grow exponentially in size, just by having the doors opened up to blur the line between indoor and outdoor areas. Divine!
Well hello very deliberate kitchen extension! The way this addition has been designed, to connect to the garden and feel almost like a covered terrace, is so innovative and fun. You'd be praying for perfect weather all year round, wouldn't you?
You might not have a garden but want a little kitchen connection to outdoors anyway and that's when a balcony is your saving grace! French doors and potted plants are all you need to get that organic vibe that you want!
How about this for an unbelievably dramatic and stylish kitchen that keeps the connection to the outdoors a little more on the down low? Simple, fresh and vibrant, the single window does everything it was designed to and really contrasts with the interior scheme.
Wow! Obviously part of a very open home, this kitchen is drowning in beautiful natural light and a lovely view too! Can't you imagine standing at the dog-leg of the L-shaped counter here and prepping some food, while enjoying the greenery outdoors?
We are a little bit obsessed with the understated metal framed glass door here that keeps the outdoors firmly impacting on this kitchen! The room is a little shadowy, so the light injection is much needed and stunning.
Incredible! Let's be honest though; the only thing that could possibly compete with a clear view of a hot tub really would be a super bright kitchen and what a complimentary pairing they are here!
Now this is a kitchen that has taken the natural and organic theme to the next level, with houseplants playing a major role in the decor. They really direct your eye to the window as well, so there is a symbiosis here that is fabulous.
Finally, look at how well some extensive garden views have really livened up a classic monochrome kitchen. the scheme has been kept so simple, as the garden offers all the diversity needed. What a beautiful outlook!
