Open kitchens: the pros and cons!

If you don't mind the idea of a loud, pungent and sociable kitchen being part of your home, you should definitely consider an open design. If, however, you know that a little privacy goes a long way with you and that cooking odours drive you insane, step away from the open design drawings! Both open and traditional kitchens look wonderful, so it does come down to your personal preference!

