6 advantages to one-storey living

So, here's a question for all of you that currently live in beautiful bungalow homes: what are the advantages and disadvantages of living on the ground floor? Other people might call it one-storey living, but either way, we want to know what really appeals about doing away with the stairs and just enjoying life on one level, so we have taken a look! If you think you could stand to live on just a first floor, there will be a host of amazingly talented and innovative architects that are ready to make your stair-less dreams come true, but let's find out if the benefits really are for you, shall we?
If you live on the ground floor only, you'll always have a far more intrinsic connection to the ground beneath you, plus, your home will more than likely be even more sturdy than a standard two or more storey design.
Generally speaking, homes that are of a bungalow construction style will normally have access to a garden, as it is a natural connection when a house is all on one level. We know we'd sacrifice a second floor for the promise of a beautiful garden.
If you have a one-storey home, you'll never have to have the hassle of stairs again. Yes, it will take a little getting used to, but can't you imagine hating laundry day just that little bit less, when you don't have to carry everything up a flight of stairs?
Never mind stairs, some really luxurious contemporary homes now have elevators in them and you know what that means: technical difficulties! Why risk a power cut and getting stuck in your own lift, when you can just live all on one level?
When it comes to adding an extension to your home, nothing is easier to enlarge than a single-storey home! You don't need to worry about building up as well as out and a boxy, modular design of extension always works well with a chic bungalow home!
If everything is all on one level, it will be far easier to keep it secure. You won't need a complicated burglar alarm and you will be able to check all your window locks in an instant. More than that, nobody will be able to sneak in while you're upstairs! Perfect!
For a little more bungalow appreciation, take a look at this article: The U-shaped family bungalow that dreams are made of!