Mezzanines: everything you need to know

What is a mezzanine? Ask any professional architect and they'll tell you that it's a floating extra floor, added to the interior of your home to give you access to a valuable extra room. Essentially, you can have two spaces in one room, just on separate levels and that is exactly why studio homes put them to the best use! Mezzanine architecture is generally very simple and fairly open, so that you can appreciate the addition but there are some considerations to take into account.

Let's say that you have a studio apartment and you're looking to create a new and beautiful modern bedroom. You are going to have to think carefully about the minimum height for a mezzanine, so that your main living space isn't shrunk to an uncomfortable size, just in a bid to have a separate sleeping area. We need to see some pictures to really explain about mezzanines, so let's get to our selection!