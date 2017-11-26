How do I choose chairs to go with my dining table?

Finally, how stringent are you about having a perfectly matching set of chairs? Maybe it would work a little better to give the kids a bench seat to enjoy, while you and the other adults all have proper chairs? Or maybe you all want a personalised vintage chair that you've painted yourself? Either way, get out of the mindset that each chair has to be exactly the same.

For a little more dining room inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 incredible dining room tables.