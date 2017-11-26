How to properly clean the carpets in your home

We've all watched in horrific slow motion as a glass of wine or cup of coffee has slipped from our hands and hit a pale carpet, but what can you do to treat the stain straight away? Well, most commercial cleaning products will have ammonia in them, which can be a little harmful, so let's investigate the store cupboard for gentler solutions!

First things first, super absorbent kitchen towels are key for not letting the stain spread! Carbonated water will be your next call! Pour it over a stain and watch as it lifts and prevents it from really soaking in. Blot the stain away and then, finally, try a little gentle soap, such as dish soap, heavily diluted and simple blotted onto any residual staining. Done!