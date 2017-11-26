How to properly clean the carpets in your home

Carpets feel great underfoot, keep the warmth in your home and give your interior such a polished and high class look, but you do have to be able to answer the question of how to clean a carpet! Nothing looks worse than a house with carpet that is covered in stains and grubby marks, ask any honest interior designer and they'll agree, so you need to get up to speed with how to maintain and clean what can often be a delicate home addition. From how to clean long-pile wool carpets in your traditional living room through to hallway runners that put up with a lot of traffic, we have all the advice you need, so let's get started!
Deep-pile carpets are so popular because they are a clear signifier of luxury and they feel wonderful under your feet, but they are a natural trap for all sorts of hair, dust and nastiness. A good rule of thumb, if you have deep-pile to contend with, is to vacuum every day, with a cleaner that is specifically designed for your type of carpet, otherwise you can risk pulling strands out and leaving your floor looking a little bald. No stylish living room has a bald carpet in it!
Carpet cleaning isn't a simple task, so we recommend that you consider a twice-yearly professional deep clean. Hiring experienced cleaners to come and take care of your carpets will prolong the lifespan of your textiles and take all risk of damage out of the equation as well. If you get a serious spill on a very hard to manage fabric, you should call them in for spot-cleaning too, as seltzer doesn't solve everything!
Those areas in your home where everybody wanders through at least a few times a day, such as hallways, will definitely need a little extra attention. If you have rugs or carpets in these spaces, always try and treat them with a product that will make lifting dirt easier and be practical! Don;t put your most expensive rug in a hallway!
We've all watched in horrific slow motion as a glass of wine or cup of coffee has slipped from our hands and hit a pale carpet, but what can you do to treat the stain straight away? Well, most commercial cleaning products will have ammonia in them, which can be a little harmful, so let's investigate the store cupboard for gentler solutions!
First things first, super absorbent kitchen towels are key for not letting the stain spread! Carbonated water will be your next call! Pour it over a stain and watch as it lifts and prevents it from really soaking in. Blot the stain away and then, finally, try a little gentle soap, such as dish soap, heavily diluted and simple blotted onto any residual staining. Done!
Persian rugs are amazing, in that once professionally cleaned, they can withstand up to five years of use before being cleaned again, but always have someone experienced do it! While these rugs are hardy, they are antique pieces as well and all it can take is one ill-advised product and they'll be ruined.
Anything like jute, seagrass or hessian will naturally be very hardwearing and resistant to stains, but bear in mind that these are also difficult materials to clean. If you do notice a stain, you might need to bring an old toothbrush into the mix, to loosen the dirt, as it can get really deep into the fibers.
Finally, let's talk about preemptive action! If you want a soft floor covering but know that you aren't a cleaning fan, vinyl flooring mats are a great option! SO simple to wipe clean, yet still warm and stylish, we think they are ideal in a kitchen, as food will just wipe off.
