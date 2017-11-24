Your browser is out-of-date.

Dishwasher or hand wash? We help you decide!

When you start designing yourself a fabulous new contemporary kitchen, one issue that your chosen kitchen planner is going to want clarified as soon as possible is which appliances you definitely can't live without. Obviously you'll need an oven and a fridge, but what about a dishwasher? Is that something you're tempted by but not entirely sure that you need? We understand that dishwashers can be an expensive purchase and not only that, you'll have to sacrifice some storage space to house one too, but do you need one? If you're going for a stylish built-in kitchen, you need to make a decision about this right at the start of your design process,  so we've compiled a list of things to consider, so that you can make a really informed decision. Let's get started! 

1. Dishwashers save on water.

With a strict mandate in place for all appliances to be made as energy efficient as possible these days, dishwashers will always use as little water as possible. In fact, most models feature a water recycling function that uses clean rise-cycle water again and even to clean the machine itself. If you hand wash, you'll just keep filling the sink with hot water!

2. Dishwashers save time.

If you can get in the habit of putting dirty crockery and glasses straight into a dishwasher, you'll be staggered by how much time you save on kitchen cleaning! All you'll have to do is wait until the machine is full, pop a tablet in and set it off. So easy! That's got to be less daunting than a huge stack of dirty dishes to hand wash!

3. Dishwashers remove more germs.

In terms of hygiene, it's generally accepted that dishwashers, with their super hot temperatures, can remove far more germs than a hand wash can. Also, the detergents used are increasingly antibacterial as well, with even the rinse aids adding extra protection from harmful germs.

4. Hand-washing gets every last speck of dirt off.

Hand-washing has some benefits too and chief amongst them is the fact that you can be sure to get every single speck of dirt off your crockery and cookware. As you can see what's happening, you can give really dried-on grime extra soaking time and a doubly-hard scrub, whereas with a dishwasher, you open the door and hope for the best, often having to do a little hand wash anyway!

5. Cutlery can be overlooked in a dishwasher.

It's difficult to get your cutlery all sparkling clean in a dishwasher as those cutlery holders don't always make for perfect cleaning and can get quickly overfilled! Washing your items by hand will ensure that every fork prong and spoon come out gleaming and perfectly ready to use.

6. Hand-washing makes less noise.

Finally, let's not overlook the fact that any appliance will make noise! Dishwashers seem to be particularly loud, even the ones that claim to be super quiet and unobtrusive. You know what is always quiet though? Washing your dishes by hand! Unless of course you like to have the radio on so you can sing while you scrub…

So...are you team hand wash or team dishwasher?

