10 spectacular wooden beam finishing ideas!

A house with original beams on show is a real blessing, but are you really considering all the options, in terms of finishing them to a really amazing standard? Of course, you should be thinking about if you want to paint wooden beams, but we wanted to give you some really funky ideas and top tips. We know that any interior designer could bestow some pro advice, but let's keep things at a DIY level, for now, as you definitely have it in you to finish your wooden beams in such a way as to add a huge amount of extra style and charm to any room, not just really rustic living rooms.
A key combination of pale and dark wood offers everything you need in terms of color contrast and striking looks, but always be sure to prepare, treat and seal your beams properly. You'll need to remove and rot, to stop it from spreading, then fill large holes and as a finisher, we'd recommend polyurethane varnish. If you are more of a matt finish fan, a simple wax will work wonders.
If you've ever wondered how to paint beams on the ceiling, start by thinking about the age of your home and the beams themselves. Here,. we see a traditional rich indigo blue hue on the wood which works so well with the other decorative and original features. Don't forget that you need to be safe while you paint, so always work with a partner.
You can get the perfect combination of modern and rustic aesthetics with your beams if you choose to sand them perfectly smooth, for a contemporary look, and then whitewash them, for a little heritage charm. Aged wood always looks so gorgeous and will be an unusual focal point, up on the ceiling!
Don;t go thinking that wooden beams have to be large, chunky and stoic installations that can't be broken up at all, as with some glass, you can both amplify the effect they have and create more light flow around them. Stick to a simple stain for your wood, to protect from sun fading and then enjoy!
Metal and wood just always look good together. We are more used to seeing them paired up in beautiful industrial kitchens, but the look works just as well up on the ceiling. You could even look to add metal bracings, to really heighten the style and inset lighting could be the cherry on the sundae.
Asking how to paint old wooden beams is essential, as you don't want to ruin something that has a lot of history, not to mention functionality! A good rule of thumb is to retain as much original material as possible, but to chop out rotten areas and splice in new wood. From there, simple waxes and stains are generally best, as they won't cause any damage. Thick modern paint isn't the best solution here.
There is one question that requires a lot of thought and that's how to paint wooden beams in white? Given that white is such a bright color and reflects light, you need to be sure that you like the surface texture of your beams, as once the white is applied, you will notice every scratch, missing chunk and imperfection. We think that adds to a lovely shabby chic look, but not everyone wants that in their home!
Let's not forget your external wooden beams. We're talking about terrace pergolas! Far simpler to account for than interior beams, you can simply pick any garden wood stain or paint that you like and go to town. Don't skip this stage though, as weather damage is a real threat and needs to be prevented, as curing is far more tricky!
We all know that Scandinavian design always seeks to showcase a lot of natural, pale wood, which is why we wanted to give you a look at these beams! We imagine that there is nothing more than a coat of polyurethane finishing what looks to be ash or beech and what a gorgeous look!
Ceilings with wooden beams don't have to be ALL about the beams, so if you like a skinnier and more understated look, just feast your eyes on the rafters here! Stained to match the kitchen cabinets below, there is a cohesion and simplistic charm in place that is hard to ignore. We think this might be our favorite style!
