Absolute comfort reigns in this radiant modern apartment

This homify article conveys the dapper architectural design of Rio based architects from GISELE TARANTO ARQUITETURA, in a modern family home replete with decent comforts and a generous dose of woody charm. The contemporary haven of voguish comfort is adorned with a well-lit ambiance of elegant details, neat furnishings and chic artsy decor. Matte finishes, lighting fixtures & the quality of materials employed convey a really sophisticated taste, and lend a classy look sans any over-the-top accents.

In this modern home, what stands out is the extensive use of wood for different spaces- be it the living room, bathroom, stairway or the bedroom; furniture, flooring as well as wall segments sing in noble woody tones to exude a sober yet plush appearance. Well thought-out elements, prim design and a truly tasteful stance complement the graceful luminosity to create airy, alluring spaces perfect for a modern family home.

Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look at it!