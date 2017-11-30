Your browser is out-of-date.

Absolute comfort reigns in this radiant modern apartment

Apartamento Fênix, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern Dining Room
This homify article conveys the dapper architectural design of Rio based architects from GISELE TARANTO ARQUITETURA, in a modern family home replete with decent comforts and a generous dose of woody charm. The contemporary haven of voguish comfort is adorned with a well-lit ambiance of elegant details, neat furnishings and chic artsy decor. Matte finishes, lighting fixtures & the quality of materials employed convey a really sophisticated taste, and lend a classy look sans any over-the-top accents.

In this modern home, what stands out is the extensive use of wood for different spaces- be it the living room, bathroom, stairway or the bedroom; furniture, flooring as well as wall segments sing in noble woody tones to exude a sober yet plush appearance. Well thought-out elements, prim design and a truly tasteful stance complement the graceful luminosity to create airy, alluring spaces perfect for a modern family home.

Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look at it!

Cheery warmth meets urbane style for inviting retreat.

Modish, creative, refreshing & noble.

Humble yet sassy essence of endearing utility.

Of smart space optimization & innovative detailing.

Redefining eclectic flair with a clever hint of convenience.

Welcoming heartiness for all!

Hallway tidiness- prim slider adds charm to roomy character.

Simplistic restraint is ritzy, no?

Engaging vibrancy amps up snug moreishness.

The escalating glow of geniality.

Repose is the last word.

Simply ageless in wood & white.

Reflecting functional refinement.

Aglow with practicality.

The delicate sheen of utilitarian urbanity.

Did this bright, woody sanctum of coziness appeal to you?

