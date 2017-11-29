Classic glamour pimps up this American home

KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS, interior design experts from West Hartford, CT, have come up with impeccable designer interiors in a plush dwelling celebrating the classic style, in Avon, CT. This wonderful home offers luxuriously comfy living in line with contemporary trends in a stately manner, boasting of a generous dollop of old-world charm added through elements like candelabra chandelier, ornate mirror frames, bulky furniture, elaborate vanity, regal seaters, extra cushy furnishings, dedicated formal dining room and so on. Suggestions of modern design, plentiful natural illumination and a spacious, opulent ambiance uphold stylishly comfy living in appealing modernity beautifully complementing the engaging vintage charisma.

Join us as we embark on our homify tour around this exquisite piece of interior design, and take your pick for inspiring ideas to copy.