Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Classic glamour pimps up this American home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Glam House, Kellie Burke Interiors Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

KELLIE BURKE INTERIORS, interior design experts from West Hartford, CT, have come up with impeccable designer interiors in a plush dwelling celebrating the classic style, in Avon, CT. This wonderful home offers luxuriously comfy living in line with contemporary trends in a stately manner, boasting of a generous dollop of old-world charm added through elements like candelabra chandelier, ornate mirror frames, bulky furniture, elaborate vanity, regal seaters, extra cushy furnishings, dedicated formal dining room and so on. Suggestions of modern design, plentiful natural illumination and a spacious, opulent ambiance uphold stylishly comfy living in appealing modernity beautifully complementing the engaging vintage charisma.

Join us as we embark on our homify tour around this exquisite piece of interior design, and take your pick for inspiring ideas to copy.

Family-size snugness extends a warm invite.

Family Room Kellie Burke Interiors Living room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Family Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Majestic sumptuousness beckons!

Kitchen Kellie Burke Interiors Kitchen
Kellie Burke Interiors

Kitchen

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Filling up on conventional finesse.

Dining Room Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style dining room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Dining Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Classical pantry poise.

Butler's Pantry Kellie Burke Interiors Kitchen
Kellie Burke Interiors

Butler's Pantry

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

With the jovial spirit of relaxation…

Bar Room Kellie Burke Interiors Media room bar
Kellie Burke Interiors

Bar Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Radiating time-honored coziness.

First Floor Foyer Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs foyer
Kellie Burke Interiors

First Floor Foyer

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Sunroom sass unplugged… .

Sunroom Kellie Burke Interiors Living room sunroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Sunroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Resplendent with restful vibes.

Master Bedroom Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bedroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Master Bedroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Unabashed splendor indeed!

Master Bathroom Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Master Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Welcoming elegance in neutral hues.

Guest Bathroom Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Neat nobility garbed in simplicity.

Third Floor Foyer Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs foyer
Kellie Burke Interiors

Third Floor Foyer

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Spa comfort in exclusivity.

Spa Bathroom Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bathroom spa
Kellie Burke Interiors

Spa Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Privy to recreation & entertainment.

Entertainment Room Kellie Burke Interiors Media room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Entertainment Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Entertainment Room Kellie Burke Interiors Media room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Entertainment Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

How about some poker pizzazz?

Poker Room Kellie Burke Interiors Media room poker
Kellie Burke Interiors

Poker Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Loaded with the quaint essence of delight.

Wine Cellar Kellie Burke Interiors Wine cellar wine cellar
Kellie Burke Interiors

Wine Cellar

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Red Wine Cellar Kellie Burke Interiors Wine cellar wine cellar
Kellie Burke Interiors

Red Wine Cellar

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Bedecked by vibrant practicality.

Kid's Room Kellie Burke Interiors Nursery/kid’s room
Kellie Burke Interiors

Kid's Room

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Graceful grandeur of convenience.

Guest Bathroom Kellie Burke Interiors Classic style bathroom
Kellie Burke Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
A traditional yet modern family house
How does the classic poise jazz up your spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks