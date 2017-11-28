Your browser is out-of-date.

12 beautiful, cost-efficient & functional pavilion designs for your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
บ้านโครงสร้างเหล็ก, Mas Architects
Today’s homify story is not about touring an entire dwelling but about pavilions that could be seen as wonderful house-extensions or dedicated summer houses/ functional areas of a house; in colonial times, such pavilions were usually located next to the main residential building & served to accommodate servants.

Pravet based home-builders from MAS ARCHITECTS have come up with some amazing examples of pavilions, that serve as a variety of practical- private & social spaces, and this article celebrates 12 lovely examples of their master-work. Join us as we walk through 12 simply amazing pavilions that are high on utility, pocket-friendly and visually appealing. These 12 can serve as great templates for you to redesign your home, adding spaces or simply giving your home a jazzy, functionally enriched makeover.

Have a closer look & be inspired!

1. Greens surround the neat white walls having black-framed glass doors- simple modernity.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

2. Multiple glass doors & skylights adorn appealing functionalities.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

3. Mini cabin for economical garden lounge or small media-room- take your pick!

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

4. Plush bungalow comfort- entertain in contemporary fashion.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

5. Homey on the rooftop terrace for bright coziness & humble convenience.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

6. Singular asymmetry defies size to boast of poised creativity & chic contrast.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

7. Minimalist elegance bedecks amply convenient design.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

8. Privacy guaranteed in comfy cottage connected to the 2-storey main abode.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

9. Simplicity of comforting design next to palliative green relief.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

10. Modish sanctum of coziness with a hint of warm woody nobility.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

11. This one with an overhang offers plentiful rejuvenating essence.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects

12. Uncomplicated usefulness in minimalistic character.

Mas Architects
Mas Architects

Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Mas Architects
Which of these resonates with your rejig plans?

