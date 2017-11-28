12 beautiful, cost-efficient & functional pavilion designs for your home

Today’s homify story is not about touring an entire dwelling but about pavilions that could be seen as wonderful house-extensions or dedicated summer houses/ functional areas of a house; in colonial times, such pavilions were usually located next to the main residential building & served to accommodate servants.

Pravet based home-builders from MAS ARCHITECTS have come up with some amazing examples of pavilions, that serve as a variety of practical- private & social spaces, and this article celebrates 12 lovely examples of their master-work. Join us as we walk through 12 simply amazing pavilions that are high on utility, pocket-friendly and visually appealing. These 12 can serve as great templates for you to redesign your home, adding spaces or simply giving your home a jazzy, functionally enriched makeover.

Have a closer look & be inspired!