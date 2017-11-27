Your browser is out-of-date.

Bright, modern home offers spacious comfort in appealing style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Living Room
Experts from Washington DC have created a roomy haven of cozy comfort in Bethesda, MD, that upholds homey warmth with a large open plan. Contemporary sun-filled functional spaces loaded with comfy & intimate vibes cater to an urban lifestyle in a tasteful manner, with custom cabinetry & carefully chosen lighting, materials, finishes and furniture throughout; all these together impart a beautifully cohesive stance. The decor & accessories add to the spaces and the placement of the artwork furthers the dapper look. A modern yet minimalist approach to the designs conveys the exquisite architectural design & the ample thoughtfulness behind it, well suited to the client’s taste, needs & expectations. 

This homify article walks you around the stunning piece of modern architectural design, and offers plentiful inspiration for you to take home. Ready to be wowed? Here goes… ..

1. A charismatic front.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Houses
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

2. Green envelope for graceful luxury.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Houses
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

3. Lounging with a natural touch.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Terrace
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

4. Vibrancy bedecks snug repose.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Living Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

5. Openly wholesome generosity.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Terrace
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

6. Modular details extend a hearty invite.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Kitchen
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

7. Filling up on moreish flair.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

8. Family-sized warm sumptuousness.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

9. Passage through enlivening panache.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

10. Restfully chic & capacious.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bedroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

11. Lavish convenience sings in finessed tones.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

12. Dressed to the nines for dapper elegance.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dressing Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

13. Officially sassy with a welcoming essence.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Study Room and Home Office
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

14. Professionally prim with a dash of vibrant restfulness.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Study Room and Home Office
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

15. The kiddie zone packs a voguishly alluring punch too!

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bedroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

16. Redefining leisure in a sophisticated manner.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Media Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

17. Making a befitting style statement.

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Gym
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
