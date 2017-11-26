Your browser is out-of-date.

This beautifully re-imagined home is replete with designer details

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Media Room
Washington D.C. based architect team from FORMA DESIGN INC. has created a modern dwelling offering decent luxury in Spring Valley, as a remodeling project. Created by re-imagining the existing spaces within the same footprint, this lovely 5000 square feet home belongs to one of the experts working with FORMA DESIGN and has been modernized through re-thinking of the existing layout & tasteful landscaping of the beautiful yard for the pool-area.

The master architects have beautifully redesigned the interior as well as exterior spaces to create a visually sound home loaded with contemporary accents of decent luxury. The rejig resulted in an extension of the living spaces outside the 4 walls- a comfy pool-area with plentiful space to unwind with the family & friends. The lush front garden offers palliative freshness. Inside, the living room, family room, study, bedroom, media-room, dining space, roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, a private lounge, and dapper bathrooms with mosaic tiled flair convey a designer magnificence. The spacious & voguishly lighted home spaces have been provisioned for loads of natural light & ample ventilation.

On the whole, this contemporary dwelling is full of exquisite modish detailing to offer a truly cozy living to its residents. Sounds exciting? Let us have this homify tour around it!

1. A soothing green welcome.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Houses
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

2. Chic convenience is sober & simplistic.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Houses
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

3. Family size rear-side lounging in style.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Terrace
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

4. Game for this naturally snug invite?

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Pool
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

5. Open to wholesome rejuvenation.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Terrace
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

6. A refreshing swim to relax your senses.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Pool
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

7. Entertaining with capacious charisma.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Media Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

8. Comfortable sumptuousness guaranteed!

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Media Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

9. No holds bar(red) for moreishness!

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Kitchen
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

10. Jazzily equipped for delectability.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Kitchen
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

11. Scaling new heights of poise.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

12. Neat nook for cushy family time.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bedroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

13. Snuggle up to your loved ones as you enjoy the latest flick!

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Media Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

14. Absolute repose is desirably ritzy.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bedroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

15. This study/ office space redefines elegance.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Study Room and Home Office
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

16. The welcoming glow of restful warmth makes private lounging even more pleasurable.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Living Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

17. Bathroom pizzazz just got better.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

18. Beige tones & mosaic tiles for graceful trendiness.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

19. Varicolored mosaic glory pimps it up!

Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bathroom
FORMA Design Inc.

Spring Valley Residence

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
Which of the amazing ideas from here did you pick to copy?

