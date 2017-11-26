This beautifully re-imagined home is replete with designer details

Washington D.C. based architect team from FORMA DESIGN INC. has created a modern dwelling offering decent luxury in Spring Valley, as a remodeling project. Created by re-imagining the existing spaces within the same footprint, this lovely 5000 square feet home belongs to one of the experts working with FORMA DESIGN and has been modernized through re-thinking of the existing layout & tasteful landscaping of the beautiful yard for the pool-area.

The master architects have beautifully redesigned the interior as well as exterior spaces to create a visually sound home loaded with contemporary accents of decent luxury. The rejig resulted in an extension of the living spaces outside the 4 walls- a comfy pool-area with plentiful space to unwind with the family & friends. The lush front garden offers palliative freshness. Inside, the living room, family room, study, bedroom, media-room, dining space, roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, a private lounge, and dapper bathrooms with mosaic tiled flair convey a designer magnificence. The spacious & voguishly lighted home spaces have been provisioned for loads of natural light & ample ventilation.

On the whole, this contemporary dwelling is full of exquisite modish detailing to offer a truly cozy living to its residents. Sounds exciting? Let us have this homify tour around it!