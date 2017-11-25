A renovated house with amazing ideas to inspire you

Architects from Washington DC based ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC, have lent their expertise to revamp a 1920's house and transform it into a bright, jazzy modern home through full gut renovation & a 2-storey rear addition. Throughout this remodeling, ample care has been taken to preserve the old-world vibe while imparting it a chic contemporary aspect.

The existing old house, sitting in Washington's Brookland neighborhood, was passed down from a grandmother to her granddaughter who opted for the extensive renovation to transform this dwelling into a cozy modern home. While the vintage character of the house was not dramatically altered on the street elevation, the front door, windows & siding were replaced/ modified. Also, the front porch was updated with a cedar trim & wider steps. The rear-side of the home was radically transformed through the addition of a new kitchen-cum-family room on the ground level, and a master suite on the 2nd floor. The smart architectural design did not disturb the original footprint of the house.

In the interior, a new centrally-located stairway became the organizing element of the new house. The long front hall & compartmentalized spaces were made into an open-plan space. The old kitchen was replaced with an efficient new kitchen opening onto the family room/ lounge, and a new outside deck has been created that can be accessed through an expansive exterior door.

Some revamp, eh? Take a closer look at this homify story!