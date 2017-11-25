Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A renovated house with amazing ideas to inspire you

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Single family home
Loading admin actions …

Architects from Washington DC based ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC, have lent their expertise to revamp a 1920's house and transform it into a bright, jazzy modern home through full gut renovation & a 2-storey rear addition. Throughout this remodeling, ample care has been taken to preserve the old-world vibe while imparting it a chic contemporary aspect.

The existing old house, sitting in Washington's Brookland neighborhood, was passed down from a grandmother to her granddaughter who opted for the extensive renovation to transform this dwelling into a cozy modern home. While the vintage character of the house was not dramatically altered on the street elevation, the front door, windows & siding were replaced/ modified. Also, the front porch was updated with a cedar trim & wider steps. The rear-side of the home was radically transformed through the addition of a new kitchen-cum-family room on the ground level, and a master suite on the 2nd floor. The smart architectural design did not disturb the original footprint of the house.

In the interior, a new centrally-located stairway became the organizing element of the new house.  The long front hall & compartmentalized spaces were made into an open-plan space. The old kitchen was replaced with an efficient new kitchen opening onto the family room/ lounge, and a new outside deck has been created that can be accessed through an expansive exterior door.

Some revamp, eh? Take a closer look at this homify story!

1. The front porch offers a comfy promise.

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Single family home
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

2. Let your hair down in restful style at this rear-side deck- chit-chat, dine or simply laze!

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Single family home
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

3. Central stairway makes a bold style statement.

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Red
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

4. Openly hearty with designer warmth.

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Modern Kitchen
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

5. The modular face of sumptuous sass.

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Modern Kitchen
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

6. The closed fireplace is yet another hint of finesse, no?

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Modern Kitchen
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Blending simplistic nobility with a vibrant pop of modishness.

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

8. Voguish neutral hues & the essence of modernity adorn humble convenience.

Brookland House Renovation/Addition, ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC Modern Bathroom
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC

Brookland House Renovation/Addition

ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
A simple yet stylish wooden house
When are you contemplating a makeover for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks