A modish apartment full of elegant home staging ideas

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Living roomAccessories & decoration
A modern home does not always translate into loud design, chunky elements or bold colors. A soft palette with neutral hues like beige, white, gray, etc., minimal embellishment, and simplistic furniture can lend an equally engaging appearance to living spaces. And this is exactly what today’s homify story talks about. In this article, we are going to tour a Scandinavian-style apartment where minimal adornment, neutral hues like white & beige, a cozy, well-lit & airy ambiance, and plenty of natural suggestions by way of greens convey the expertise of home stagers from ROBERTA DI GIOIA, and establish beyond doubt that this apartment exemplifies exquisite home staging sans over-the-top details.

The genteel aura of white complements the flair of minimal elements & natural touches to impart the different spaces a visually sound aspect, be it the living room, modular kitchen, study, bathroom, bedroom or corridor. The light wooden floor adds to the welcoming warm feel.

Without further ado, let us take a good look!

3. Wall decor to endorse a green thumb… .truly thoughtful, watsay?

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Living room
2. Ornamental naturalness, scented candles & soft comfort- loaded with a rejuvenating essence.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Living roomAccessories & decoration
1. Fresh ambiance of snugness along with smart utility.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Living room
4. Bedecking comfy coziness with luminosity & green jazz.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Living room
5. Filling up on stylish accents & green invite.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Living room
6. From Bonsai planters to unique stools & hanging bulbs, originality nails it.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Modern Kitchen
7. Empty frames, jazzy lamps, vapor curtains, quirky furniture & plush cushions- this room has it all!

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Nursery/kid’s room
8. A singular lamp, sober artpiece and simplistic convenience items for uncluttered charm.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Scandinavian style bedroom
9. Green hints, lovely paintings & aromatic candles by the bath add to the relaxing vibes.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Scandinavian style bathroom
Which of these wonderful ideas are you going to take home?

