Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This home revamp heroes winsome white & magnificent minimalism

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Living room
Loading admin actions …

Mallorca based experts from ISLABAU CONSTRUCTORA have lent their master craftsmanship to a renovation project that features in this homify article. Styled with a minimalist flair and predominated by the color white, this home is a bright & spacious haven of contemporary living. The reign of white provides a pure & simplistic elegance that is timeless & endearing.

Open and bathed in light, this home boasts of ample natural illumination, soothing palette with a white preponderance, uncomplicated design, optimal furnishings, tasteful decor and an ambiance of inviting coziness delicately garbed in decent luxury. With thoughtful lighting & white dazzle complementing the natural light beautifully, this revamped home radiates warm comfort & an appealing attention to detail.

Sounds interesting? Let’s have a closer peek!

1. Openly commodious with practical fluidity- chic continuity sans walls.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Living room
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

2. Classy functional sumptuousness and palliative landscape vistas.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Kitchen White
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

3. Relaxing harmony of contiguous spaces boasts of snug warmth.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Walls
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

4. Cushy living in opulent openness oozes refreshing designer restraint.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Living room
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

5. Sassy simplicity is carved in stone for an escalating sophistication.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

6. Intimate comfort & restful finesse are in vogue!

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Modern Bedroom
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

7. Alluring balance between functionality & aesthetics for engaging convenience.

Reforma integral de una villa situada en Mallorca, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Minimalist style bathroom
ISLABAU constructora

ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora
9 L-shaped kitchen designs you're going to love
How does white pimp up your comfy spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks