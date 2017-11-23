This home revamp heroes winsome white & magnificent minimalism

Mallorca based experts from ISLABAU CONSTRUCTORA have lent their master craftsmanship to a renovation project that features in this homify article. Styled with a minimalist flair and predominated by the color white, this home is a bright & spacious haven of contemporary living. The reign of white provides a pure & simplistic elegance that is timeless & endearing.

Open and bathed in light, this home boasts of ample natural illumination, soothing palette with a white preponderance, uncomplicated design, optimal furnishings, tasteful decor and an ambiance of inviting coziness delicately garbed in decent luxury. With thoughtful lighting & white dazzle complementing the natural light beautifully, this revamped home radiates warm comfort & an appealing attention to detail.

Sounds interesting? Let’s have a closer peek!