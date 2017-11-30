Your browser is out-of-date.

6 smart ideas for a comfortable kitchen

Both functionality and comfortability are extremely important elements to consider in a kitchen. Not only is it a place for storage, it is where you spend a lot of time in cooking and prepping, so you would want it to be as comfortable as possible. You can look up kitchen planning guides on storage solutions and technical ideas to help you utilize the space optimally, comfortably and enjoyably. Or you can keep reading and discover new inspirations here to renovate your kitchen!

6. Hidden range hood

Range hoods often take up a lot of space and they don’t look very pleasing. Besides, you won’t need it all the time, which means you can hide it by integrating it into the walls, making it practically invisible.

5. Pull-out table

In small kitchens especially, it is necessary to figure out ways to save space. Opt for flexible furnitures like folded chairs or pull-out tables that can be stored easily after use behind cabinets or walls, and just bring them out again when you use them.

4. Built-in oven

This built-in oven is practical, super work-friendly as you won’t have to bend your back 90 degrees constantly to check on your baked goods! Depending on the size and type of cabinets, the installation height should be around 100—120cm. This applies to other appliances as well like the dishwasher or the microwave. For optimal use, remember to install them at a height which you find comfortable.

3. Bar table and stools

In addition to handleless cabinets, another trend in modern kitchen designs is having a bar table with stools. Forget about the traditional dining tables, enjoy a simple coffee with your morning newspapers at this snazzy bar area. Or take a quick snack and drink a few glasses of wine with your guests while the food is still simmering on the stove.

2. Handleless cabinets

Look at these stylish handle-free kitchen cabinets! They are trendy, minimalist, and perfect for small kitchens since there will be no handles or knobs protruding out. Use them to give your kitchen a clean and discreet design!

1. Corner base cabinet carousel

Every kitchen has a corner cabinet that makes you go, “how do I make good use of this space?” All storage area is valuable so it is too much of a waste to just give this space up. A perfect solution is to use special cabinets like this corner carousel. Now, you can go ahead and optimize this dead corner by filling it up with spices and herbs!

