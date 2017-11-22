Your browser is out-of-date.

Inspire yourself with these modern and industrial living spaces

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Living room
Chic is a word that expresses urban, sensual, elegant & stylish- all together. Any chic space is rational and full of style in a simple yet endearing way. For those who prefer a chic style to doll up their home, but do not want anything overly stereotypical, industrial suggestions in line with contemporary standards are ideal. Home experts oftentimes experiment with styles to bring out a novel look that rings in an extra-edge. Adding some vintage accessories, a couple of modern touches here & there and quintessential hints of wood & metal, the perfect industrial modernity can be created. This homify article heroes the modern industrial style that redefines chic in a jazzy manner. Have a look!

1. Decked up in wood & steel- purely industrial.

Leaning towards shabby chic, in this open cabinet, even small items look majorly appealing. Adding vintage accessories, a comfortable yet voguish space has been successfully created.

2. Minimally adorned for maximum grace.

Blending minimalism with chic accents, the aesthetics of simplicity has been emphasized here. Look at the furniture employed- restricting the furnishings to mere essentials lends this living area a beautiful visual harmony.

3. Saying it with point color.

In this cozy study, the captivatingly intense gray shade creates an exotic chic style. Elegantly decorated with some bright pops of color, this study is delicate & sophisticated in its chic essence.

4. Teaming up with modern poise.

Based on the neat modern style, simple elements can create an urban ambiance. With vintage rugs, laminate flooring, attractive lighting, and a slightly peeled grunge effect on the walls, this voguish appearance is just amazing.

5. Classic charm… why not?

Mixing classical flair with chic elements, this space is worth a dekko. Modern design armchairs with the sober gray wall, a vintage golden frame creating the illusion of a painting, and the wooden furniture heroing industrial finesse- this one is a sassy blend of styles celebrating CHIC.

Renovated modern farmhouse flaunts a rustic style
When are you planning to inject the chic charisma into your spaces?

