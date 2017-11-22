Renovated modern farmhouse flaunts a rustic style

Today’s homify story is about a jazzy Colorado farmhouse that was given a new lease of life through remodeling, by the Denver based experts from LAURA MEDICUS INTERIORS. Celebrating contemporary living in a rustic style, this renovated home is a stylish, modern farmhouse offering a cozy and comfortable stay for its residents. Let us have a closer look… .
In the spacious living room, two 48’ French doors were installed that open out onto a new deck outside- this greatly enhanced the look, totally transforming the living room. Palliative vistas and ample natural light are available to augment the comfy, open comfort extended by the cushy sofas, neutral palette & warm wooden floor.
The experts took out two walls at each end of this roomy kitchen, removed a dropped soffit that ran the perimeter of the kitchen, added a snug window seat with storage- ideal nook for a cozy family snack, and transformed an odd hall closet into a truly useful pantry with wine storage at the top. A small breakfast bar, open wall-shelving & bucolic black lamps are among many other small details that have been added to this wholesome kitchen space.
The well-lit, inviting dining room boasts of a wood & white dining set with all-white chairs. Replacing a generic drywall arch with a custom post & beam, and adding planking to the wall to inject some visual interest & create a shelf for flexible display, the dining room has been given a simplistic yet practically sound allure. Did you notice that candelabra chandelier?
Well equipped, this kitchen upholds the ageless appeal of the combo of black & white, with shiny black countertops offering sufficient spaces to work conveniently in the kitchen. Plentiful storage is another BIG plus. The red area rug covering the dark wooden floor adds to the warmth.