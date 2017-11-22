Renovated modern farmhouse flaunts a rustic style

The experts took out two walls at each end of this roomy kitchen, removed a dropped soffit that ran the perimeter of the kitchen, added a snug window seat with storage- ideal nook for a cozy family snack, and transformed an odd hall closet into a truly useful pantry with wine storage at the top. A small breakfast bar, open wall-shelving & bucolic black lamps are among many other small details that have been added to this wholesome kitchen space.