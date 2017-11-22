Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Renovated modern farmhouse flaunts a rustic style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Modern Farmhouse, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify story is about a jazzy Colorado farmhouse that was given a new lease of life through remodeling, by the Denver based experts from LAURA MEDICUS INTERIORS. Celebrating contemporary living in a rustic style, this renovated home is a stylish, modern farmhouse offering a cozy and comfortable stay for its residents. Let us have a closer look… .

Open to snugness.

Living Room Laura Medicus Interiors Living room
Laura Medicus Interiors

Living Room

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

In the spacious living room, two 48’ French doors were installed that open out onto a new deck outside- this greatly enhanced the look, totally transforming the living room. Palliative vistas and ample natural light are available to augment the comfy, open comfort extended by the cushy sofas, neutral palette & warm wooden floor.

Hearty design replete with utility.

Kitchen Design Laura Medicus Interiors Kitchen
Laura Medicus Interiors

Kitchen Design

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

The experts took out two walls at each end of this roomy kitchen, removed a dropped soffit that ran the perimeter of the kitchen, added a snug window seat with storage- ideal nook for a cozy family snack, and transformed an odd hall closet into a truly useful pantry with wine storage at the top. A small breakfast bar, open wall-shelving & bucolic black lamps are among many other small details that have been added to this wholesome kitchen space.

Dining on smart style.

Dining Room Laura Medicus Interiors Rustic style dining room rustic dining room
Laura Medicus Interiors

Dining Room

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

The well-lit, inviting dining room boasts of a wood & white dining set with all-white chairs. Replacing a generic drywall arch with a custom post & beam, and adding planking to the wall to inject some visual interest & create a shelf for flexible display, the dining room has been given a simplistic yet practically sound allure. Did you notice that candelabra chandelier?

Kitchen Design Laura Medicus Interiors Kitchen
Laura Medicus Interiors

Kitchen Design

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Well equipped, this kitchen upholds the ageless appeal of the combo of black & white, with shiny black countertops offering sufficient spaces to work conveniently in the kitchen. Plentiful storage is another BIG plus. The red area rug covering the dark wooden floor adds to the warmth. 

20 Country homes that will have you waiving goodbye to the city
How do your home spaces embrace rusticity?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks