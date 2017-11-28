A traditional yet modern family house

The house we will be showing you today is combined with both modern and traditional characteristics. It is a classic single-family cottage with two floors, a black pitched roof and white exterior. So far, it sounds nothing spectacular right? However, Dutch architects Archstudio Architecten have incorporated numerous contemporary and innovative details to the design, such as using large windows and an open floor plan. Let’s take a look now!
This detached house which adopted a two-level structure, a pitched roof and smooth facade, stands out from the traditional neighborhood. Windows of different sizes can be seen attached to multiple faces of the house, allowing natural light to easily penetrate through. Such concept is often considered a typical form of modern architectural design.
Here, you will see a more detailed view of the house entrance. The space is complemented with various wood materials and tones to create this natural, warm and relaxed atmosphere. Wood and white always go together. The dark wooden pieces produce an exciting contrast to the gleaming white facade. Meanwhile, the front door is made of translucent glass to allow sufficient light to pass through, but prevent the inside from being seen completely.
This is how the entrance looks from the inside—a very inviting and friendly area conveyed by its bright, neutral colors that help reflect natural light. A pleasant first impression can be guaranteed.
The staircase here connects the hallway from the ground floor to the upper floor. Again, a mix of classic and modernness is successfully sustained here. These wide wooden steps ensure steady footsteps and also bring a touch of warmth. Contrasting the pure white walls, they distinct themselves to produce this fresh and composed look.
Last but not least, we will be looking at the open kitchen that is surrounded by large glass windows facing the garden. The area is saturated with plenty of natural light, and once again sticks to white as its dominating color tone. Along with handle-free cabinets, high-tech appliances and numerous prepping and storage space, this kitchen will guarantee you a top-class and fun cooking experience.