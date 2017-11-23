9 L-shaped kitchen designs you're going to love

There's a lot of reasons to embrace an L-shaped kitchen but chief amongst them is how the design makes such great use of space! From large to small kitchens, every incarnation will magically look far larger, airier and more chic, with a gorgeous L-shaped counter in place, but you need to see some proof of that, right? Well, we've discovered a few brilliant kitchen planners that have been taking things up a notch in a bid to present stunning modern kitchens with an L-shaped layout, as well as surprisingly rustic kitchens too. Intrigued? Then come with us and find out more!
Let's end with a really lovely combination of traditional design and a modern layout! Shaker style cabinets work terrifically well in an L-shaped design and you can see that the corner space is critical in gaining back some counter area, after some has been sacrificed for an integrated hob. The polished counter edging is maybe our favorite element! So chic!
For more incredible kitchens, take a look at this article: Kitchens: 11 kitchen ideas to copy!
No this is our kind of kitchen! Yes, it has an L-shaped design in place, but not in a closed way. The open-plan scheme here is just wonderful for creating a really flowing and unconstrained room, with the counter space simple offering up enough prep space within in. The open vibe is just wonderful.
We know that you might be thinking that you need to keep things understated to really enjoy an L-shaped kitchen, but heck no! If you love a bold dose of color, that can work absolutely perfectly! In fact, we think a panoramic enclosure of vivid color is just the ticket to make for a really expressive and pretty space.
Hello Scandinavia! Bare wood and white have come together here with a natural aplomb and can you see what's a little different about the L-shape here? It's been used to offer full-height storage cabinets, but with no sacrifice of counter area. Now that's clever! A huge amount of storage, more than enough work space AND a breakfast bar. this kitchen has it all.
BEAUTIFUL! The monochrome scheme here has helped to make so much more of the delightfully minimalist kitchen, highlighting the more useful or exciting nuances and leaving the expansive counter to simply 'be'. That integrated hob is also a top reason for embracing this layout style.
Sleek, modern and minimalist, here you can see that even in a room that has very little in the way of extra decorative touches, an L-shaped design works beautifully. It doesn't need to jump out and smack you in the face to be effective!
Choosing to make one entire wall and part of the ceiling here from glass was nothing short of inspired! Can you believe how good it looks, like really? Fresh and bright, the L-shaped design is ideal for maintaining the simplicity and making enough space for an integrated cooker.
Is this a rustic kitchen? It is modern? It's a bit of both, leading to a really eclectic and enticing finish. Technically, this is n't a huge space, so choosing to use an L-shaped design was a great decision as there is still a great amount of counter to work with. Love the way the ceiling and counter match perfectly too!
How about a little color with some texture added too? By limiting the accent purple to the outer extremes here, the effect is incredible. It really highlights just how cozy and enclosed the space is, not to mention how well equipped it is too! It has made the area look far longer, don't you think?