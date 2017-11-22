A family home dramatically reimagined

We've seen some bold transformations in our time, but the way this staggeringly contemporary family townhouse has been totally switched up to look nothing like any of the neighbours' homes is quite something! The shocks don't end with the facade, however, as there is an interior design scheme in place that will have you genuinely thinking about revamping every room in your home, regardless of how much you currently like them! Trust us when we tell you that you'll have your favorite interior designer on the phone quicker than you can say, ’I want a really unusual industrial bathroom!’.
We wouldn't go as far as to call this a gothic reimagining of a traditional townhouse but it certainly has a far darker undertone than all the other properties around it! What we are really taken with is the way that the render has been used to create a smooth look, but at the same time, heightens the impact of every carved niche and nuance. We are struggling to think of a catchy way to describe this look, but maybe contemporary semi-gothic will have to do!
This shot is fantastic as it gives you an insight into not only how beautifully designed the entire property is, but also what a huge, modern family-friendly garden there must be as well! Seriously, this terrace is a real testament to how incredible dark wood looks in any setting and what a steadfast material it is for all-weather outdoor enjoyment.
You might be thinking that all the improvements have been made purely to the outside of the house, but that's not quite correct! As you can see from this understated but intensely stylish and minimal hallway, the interior here has been given the ultimate in contemporary makeovers as well. Light pours in through a glass door and adds surprising warmth, but this isn't the only newly decorated space!
We warned you that you'd be crying out for a more industrial bathroom and here's the motivation! With barely anything but the bare essentials in place and walls that resemble bare plaster, this is a masterclass in how to avoid 'over-egging the pudding' in terms of interior design schemes.
Finally, you just knew that any house as astounding as this one would have a kitchen to seriously covet, didn't you? Just as with every other space and even the facade, the finished look is deceptively simple and unfussy, with natural light serving as the most perfect accessory. Even the pendulum lights here have been eft unsheathed, so as to really emphasize the industrial minimalism that has been injected throughout. What a home!
