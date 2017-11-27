Various ways to solve problems of condensation in the house

Before looking at the solutions to the condensation problem, it is necessary to point out the cause to this phenomenon. Condensation occurs when cold dew is formed on the inner wall or ceiling, due to severe temperature difference between indoors and outdoors. To understand this better, imagine taking a cold drink out of the refrigerator. Soon you will find water droplets forming on the surface of your beverage. This is the exact same phenomenon happening to your house. The biggest problem with condensation is that it raises humidity within the room, creating a favorable environment for molds to form. In cases like this, wallpapers might get ruined as a result. Keep reading to learn how to prevent this problem from happening!