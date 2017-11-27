Various ways to solve problems of condensation in the house

A house mainly degrades due to problems in leakage and condensation. This article will concentrate specifically on the condensation problem. So what leads to this phenomenon? Condensation occurs when there is a severe temperature difference between indoors and outdoors, raising humidity especially on the walls and ceilings which eventually leads to the formation of molds. Once molds start to form, not only do they create discomfort, they will also very likely cause condensation in the house. But don’t you worry, because today we will introduce you to several solutions to this problem.
Before looking at the solutions to the condensation problem, it is necessary to point out the cause to this phenomenon. Condensation occurs when cold dew is formed on the inner wall or ceiling, due to severe temperature difference between indoors and outdoors. To understand this better, imagine taking a cold drink out of the refrigerator. Soon you will find water droplets forming on the surface of your beverage. This is the exact same phenomenon happening to your house. The biggest problem with condensation is that it raises humidity within the room, creating a favorable environment for molds to form. In cases like this, wallpapers might get ruined as a result. Keep reading to learn how to prevent this problem from happening!
Condensation is more prevalent during winter due to the large differences in temperatures. If dew is formed inside these walls, humidity will eventually rise as well. Therefore, it is necessary to control the moisture within the room to prevent molds from forming. To lower humidity, it is recommended to generate ventilation by opening the windows regularly. As the moist air escapes to the outside, the interior can regain its normal level of humidity. It is best to ventilate the house at least 3 times a day, especially in the bathroom and kitchen where water is mostly used. Remember to pay more attention to ventilation during winter since sunlight is rather limited.
Condensation occurs not only on the walls, but also on windows. Water can penetrate through the gap of windows and lead to mold formation once again. This will easily ruin the window and cause it to rust. Hence, it is extremely important to wipe off the dew on your windows every day with a dry towel. If you don’t have enough time to clean your windows daily, try using waterproof labels which you can easily buy off the market. These stickers are made of non-woven materials, and have the ability to absorb water and withstand condensation. Simply peel off the back of the label and stick it to the bottom of your glass window!
Besides using waterproof labels, window bubble wraps are recommended to prevent condensation as well. This product might sound familiar to most of you. They prevent temperature loss and water from entering through the window frames. However, a disadvantage of this is that it fully covers the window, blocking views from the outside. Also, using solely window bubble wraps will not 100% eliminate the condensation problems. So it is important to perform regular ventilation along with it.
Another method you can consider is using insulated wallpapers. Unlike ordinary wallpapers, the thermal insulated ones consist of high density PE foam and are thicker than usual. Experts agree that installing thick insulated wallpapers can effectively prevent condensation. Another advantage is its sound-proof function. Thermal wallpapers can be classified into the adhesive types and non-adhesive types. Just like the waterproof labels mentioned previously, these wallpapers are also made like stickers for convenience. If you are doing this yourself at home, we recommend you to use the adhesive ones that are at least 6 mm thick.
Condensation might not only damage the linings of the walls, but also furnitures within the room. If you take out a book that has been placed right beside the wall for a long time, you will notice how it is covered in mold and even damaged. To prevent this type of damage, remember to leave some space between the furnitures and the wall, and also between two furnitures. Professionals suggest that there should be a 10 cm gap at least to allow enough air to pass through.
As mentioned, condensation occurs when there is a large temperature difference between indoors and outdoors. Therefore, if the indoor temperature is lowered, the likelihood for condensation to occur will also be reduced. By lowering the temperature inside the house, although you might not feel as warm and comfortable, you can avoid easily condensation and save heating costs. Besides, with a decrease in humidity, you can also minimize the use of humidifiers!