20 Country homes that will have you waiving goodbye to the city

We like to think that most people either dream of moving to the country, retiring away from the city or at least owning a vacation home that is found in a more rural setting and with these dreams in mind, we have some stunning country properties to show you today! In each of these cases, the architects in charge have drawn inspiration not only from the surroundings, but also the proposed use of the house and it really shows! Not only will you see some seriously stylish traditional country dwellings here, you'll also be treated to a few rather unusual styles. Are you ready to see some seriously inspiring rural homes? Then let's begin!