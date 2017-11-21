Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 Country homes that will have you waiving goodbye to the city

press profile homify press profile homify
RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

We like to think that most people either dream of moving to the country, retiring away from the city or at least owning a vacation home that is found in a more rural setting and with these dreams in mind, we have some stunning country properties to show you today! In each of these cases, the architects in charge have drawn inspiration not only from the surroundings, but also the proposed use of the house and it really shows! Not only will you see some seriously stylish traditional country dwellings here, you'll also be treated to a few rather unusual styles. Are you ready to see some seriously inspiring rural homes? Then let's begin!

1. Where does the garden end and the house begin here? What a way to get lost in nature after work!

Kunst- und Staudengarten, Münster, Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Eclectic style garden
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

2. Pastel wood cladding and a charming white picket fence? Is this country home heaven?

Remodelación Casa Estilo Farmhouse San Antonio TX, Noelia Ünik Designs Noelia Ünik Designs Country style house
Noelia Ünik Designs

Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

3. How about something more contemporary but still not urban? What an incredible design.

Haus Köpenick, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

4. This must be straight out of a fairytale! Just look how sweet it is! This is what we picture when we think of country houses.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Single family home
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

5. Oooh! How about a country house that doubles up as the perfect vacation home too? Yes!

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

6. Well, those Brits certainly know how to build a stately country home! Is Downton Abbey filmed here?

Georgian House Exterior Bandon Interior Design Country style house
Bandon Interior Design

Georgian House Exterior

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A combination of traditional and modern motifs, this fresh white county home has us picturing a simpler kind of life.

Haus Zehlendorf ll, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

8. Big and beautiful with a definite barn-vibe, this is a rural dream home that wouldn't have us missing the city AT ALL.

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern Houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

9. Can you imagine renting this as a fun vacation home for the holidays? It's almost too dreamy!

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Garden Furniture
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

10. Small doesn't have to be boring; it can simply be idyllic and charming, like this lovely little house!

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style house
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

11. WOW! Now this is what we call a ranch! Look at that stone chimney.

Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style house Stone Beige
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Country Farmhouse

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

12. A cabin in the woods has to be the ultimate in country home ideals, surely? Just look at it!

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Single family home Wood Brown
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

13. If this is n't the perfect little holiday home for Christmas, we don't know what is! It's even the right color for Santa!

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

14. Maybe this is the log cabin that was dreamt up in a fairytale? Would you ever want to go back to the city if you lived here?

Русское шале, Тимберлог Timberlog Тимберлог Timberlog Country style house Wood
Тимберлог Timberlog

Тимберлог Timberlog
Тимберлог Timberlog
Тимберлог Timberlog

15. Talk about getting away from it all! The simplicity of this country home has made it so striking and sweet.

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Country style house
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

16. Your country or vacation home doesn't have to be made from wood you know! Check out this stone haven!

Exterior View Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style houses
Gullaksen Architects

Exterior View

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

17. This might be the most opulent barn conversion that we have ever come across! Seriously, it has everything!

Luxury Barn, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style house Wood Green
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Luxury Barn

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

18. What a mix of Scandinavian and country aesthetics, with a good dose of modernity added in for good measure!

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

19. Sandstone bricks are always a surefire sign of a beautiful country home. This one doesn't disappoint either!

Cotswold Cottage Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style house
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

Cotswold Cottage

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

20. How about we end with a gothic twist on a traditional country home? So cool!

Plunkett Place andretchelistcheffarchitects Country house addition,contemporary,modern,glass wall,natural light,picture window,sunroom,contemporary stairs,glass hallway
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Plunkett Place

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

For more rural inspiration, take a look at this article: Our top 5 modern country homes.

A guidebook on how to polish wooden furniture
Are you ready to up sticks and move to the country now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks