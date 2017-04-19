The house of your dreams

The apartment we will be showing you today belongs to Hotel Cal Reiet in Majorca, Spain. This ideal residence is created by interior architect, Bloomint Design.
The motto of the hotel is to enjoy a “holistic retreat”, as it offers family and friends a relaxing holiday in paradise. Keep reading for details and inspiration that might help you create your own unique dream house!
Imagine waking up to the beautiful Mediterranean gardens, enjoying a nice breakfast while reading your newspaper. Every morning will be full of surprises!
Prepare your meals inside but enjoy them outside on this beautiful wooden table. Then find yourself back in your bright and relaxing room, decorated with soft colors that slightly contrast each other. Soon after, you will be enjoying a nice long time in the bathtub. Isn't this a dream of yours?
The highlights of the bedroom are the windows, wooden floor, as well as the wooden slats on its ceiling. The clothing rack is quite simple yet practical. It makes the room a lot more minimalist. There is also a swing in the center of the room for decoration.
One good thing about this bathtub is that it allows you to take a bath while enjoying the breathtaking view in front of you. Quite snazzy, right?
The living room is decorated similarly to the other rooms we saw earlier. The classy chandelier and furnitures reinforce the aura of elegance within the room.
This workspace might remind you of a reception desk, which is nice and simple. The room is filled with natural light, and the large painting in the background along with the minimalist furnitures give the space a stronger personality. The lighting and plants also give the room a tropical sense of feeling. Meanwhile, glass panels are used to create a modern and stylish impression.
The space outside is also a crucial part of the house. This balcony, for example, has a magnificent view and is the perfect place to relax. The design is antique and vintage.
Last but not least, we present you the gorgeous pool. The area is wide and pleasant. The tall palm trees behind contributes to the tropical vibe. Along with the outstanding furnitures and decorations used, you will be able to enjoy your time here to the fullest.