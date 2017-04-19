Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The house of your dreams

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Loading admin actions …

The apartment we will be showing you today belongs to Hotel Cal Reiet in Majorca, Spain. This ideal residence is created by interior architect, Bloomint Design.

The motto of the hotel is to enjoy a “holistic retreat”, as it offers family and friends a relaxing holiday in paradise. Keep reading for details and inspiration that might help you create your own unique dream house!

Imagine yourself in Majorca

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Patios & Decks Solid Wood Blue
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Imagine waking up to the beautiful Mediterranean gardens, enjoying a nice breakfast while reading your newspaper. Every morning will be full of surprises!

Comfort Everywhere

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Marble Beige
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Prepare your meals inside but enjoy them outside on this beautiful wooden table. Then find yourself back in your bright and relaxing room, decorated with soft colors that slightly contrast each other. Soon after, you will be enjoying a nice long time in the bathtub. Isn't this a dream of yours?

A Dreamy Bedroom

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

The highlights of the bedroom are the windows, wooden floor, as well as the wooden slats on its ceiling. The clothing rack is quite simple yet practical. It makes the room a lot more minimalist. There is also a swing in the center of the room for decoration.

Full Relaxation Bathtub

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

One good thing about this bathtub is that it allows you to take a bath while enjoying the breathtaking view in front of you. Quite snazzy, right?

A Bright Living room

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

The living room is decorated similarly to the other rooms we saw earlier. The classy chandelier and furnitures reinforce the aura of elegance within the room.

A Workspace for Inspiration

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

This workspace might remind you of a reception desk, which is nice and simple. The room is filled with natural light, and the large painting in the background along with the minimalist furnitures give the space a stronger personality. The lighting and plants also give the room a tropical sense of feeling. Meanwhile, glass panels are used to create a modern and stylish impression.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The Best Balcony

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Patios & Decks Solid Wood Beige
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

The space outside is also a crucial part of the house. This balcony, for example, has a magnificent view and is the perfect place to relax. The design is antique and vintage.

A Summery Pool

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Pool
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Last but not least, we present you the gorgeous pool. The area is wide and pleasant. The tall palm trees behind contributes to the tropical vibe. Along with the outstanding furnitures and decorations used, you will be able to enjoy your time here to the fullest.

Sofa Bed - 7 Reasons Why You Need One

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks