10 advice by professionals on interior design

The living room, kitchen, and dining room are spaces that serve for various purposes. However, they all have one thing in common: a social place where family members gather together and perform some sort of activities. In many cases, these three areas are combined into one to create more points of contact for the members in the house. Without walls or doors between them, the area will look more spacious than it actually is. Sunlight can also distribute more thoroughly, which helps brighten up the house.

On the other hand, you should not forget that these three places have a function of its own; the living room as a living room, the kitchen as a place for cooking, the dining room for eating. Make sure that each room should contain only appropriate furnitures and accessories that belong there. Otherwise, it will become a mess!