Inspiring bathrooms like you've never seen before!

Bathrooms are one of those interior spaces that always seem to be a little lacking in discernible style and grandeur but all that appears to be changing! Long gone are the days when your bathroom was simply a perfunctory room, as now, bathroom designers are going all out to make these havens of personal care just as exciting as every other room in the house.
We've been scouring and have found some utterly phenomenal bathrooms that will really make you think about how you can revamp your own, so why not come and take a look and start planning a new year renovation project?
On the one hand, this bathroom has a simple style and the monochrome finish offers up traditionally masculine aesthetics, but add in some soft pink floral accents and suddenly, you have a bathroom that is perfect for every member of the family! The natural wood elements really help to add in a little softness and organic charm too.
Speaking of natural wood, here comes the ultimate in Scandinavian bathroom designs! Glossy white tiles form the basic stricture of the room and create a light, bright and beautiful room, but then in comes that dramatic polished metal and natural wood vanity unit! What is it about Scandinavian design that feels so zen?
Like a little luxury as you bathe? Then you're going to go crazy for this all-marble space that simply oozes class, sophistication and elegance. Every installation is seamless, as the marble has been used on every surface, bar the ceiling, and can we take a moment to really admire that inset lighting? We would kill for a tub that deep too!
Tradition and modernity don't need to live independently of each other, as they can be combined to such incredible effect! Don't believe us? Then just take a long look at this bathroom! Contemporary suite items and lighting have been combined to perfection with antique rugs and a vintage mirror and the look is incredibly personal. We absolutely love the way that rug looks!
The beauty of this bathroom lies in the amount of fabulous green plats that are in situ, especially when contrasted against bright white walls and natural wood flooring. Another idea we are definitely keen to imitate is the use of white pebbles, to create a spa-like feel. Amazing!
What's that? You want to be really out there and unapologetic with your bathroom design? Then we think you might be tempted by this all-out incredible look! Everything about this space is almost too much, from the floor tiles to the paneling and that tub, but together, it works SO well. We might even go so far as to say that a crystal chandelier wouldn't look out of place!
Finally, we wanted to showcase one of the most modern bathroom trends; polished concrete. Finishing the walls and flooring in swirling polished concrete looks incredible, creates a naturally insulated space and offers a simple an understated backdrop that looks great when partnered with contemporary suite items. Wow! Who knew that bathrooms could be SO covetable?
