Scandinavian chic: get the look!

There are a few trends that look set to carry on long into 2018 and we are willing to bet that Scandinavian chic is one of them! Thanks to the clean lines, fresh colors and injections of fun that this style offers, interior designers have been able to craft some utterly unbelievable projects, which have kept the rest of us inspired and keen to try our hands at decorating too.
If you're a fan of natural wood, bright white and little pops of pattern, this is definitely the interior design style for you, so come with us now and see how you could adopt it as we give you the top rules for getting the look!
You might think it's all about the pale pines and natural birches in Scandinavian design but in fact, combining two or more styles of wood in one space will have you really capturing the look. Against great expanses of white, they will look extra incredible too.
As well as different woods, always try to find a little space for some black! It doesn't have to be standard furniture, if you're worried about a gothic finish, as a simple cast iron woodburner would do the job terrifically, as you can see here. It's vital to really amplify the brightness of the white walls though and nothing does that quite like black!
If you're lucky enough to have original beams in your home, always restore and get them out on display! They add such an organic charm and natural beauty, plus, having structural elements on show really does tap into the style that you're after. You can't ever have too much wood anyway!
Scandinavian chic always seeks to add a little bold color, in small doses, just to put the fun back into interior design. You'll usually see primary hues or even bright jewel tones being used to great effect, with green and yellow being the most popular. Really though, anything fresh and vibrant will work so well, as long as you don't overdo it!
Scandinavian chic makes using patterns look so easy! Whether it's chevrons, leaf designs or even simple polka dots, you'll normally always find at least one or two examples of funky patterns, used cleverly, to create a little contrast and interest. We always like it when functional spaces, such as kitchens and bathrooms get this treatment and patterned tiles are an easy medium to work with.
What a load of softies the Scandinavians must be, as their interior designs always have an overarching sense of romance and sweetness to them. Maybe that's the pale color schemes, or perhaps the focus on lovely soft furnishings, but whatever it is, we always want to snuggle down when we see them!Even a frilly lampshade could be enough for you to get that feeling.
Finally, if you want to embrace an elegant Scandinavian chic look, draw your focus inwards, so as to create a monochrome scheme that feels fresh and bright, but then, use natural wood as a minimal accent! The more wood you use, the warmer and softer the look will be, so if you are after high fashion, stick to more black and white, with stylish yet ergonomic seating!
