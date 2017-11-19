Christmas holiday decorating essentials 101!

It's very nearly the most wonderful time of the year and by that, we mean Christmas!
Now then, we know we don't need to teach you how to suck eggs, nor how to decorate your home for the holidays, but we do want to give you a heads up as to the most festive motifs that you definitely shouldn't be overlooking, underestimating or even forgetting! We can only imagine how the homes of professional interior decorators look at Christmas time, but given that they recommend that you include most of the following, we bet they are truly a sight to behold!
Are you feeling a little more ho ho ho and ready to get your Christmas on? Then let's begin!
Whether you choose a real tree or prefer artificial varieties, a Christmas tree should be the focal point of your decorations. We recommend artificial styles for those of you with pets, but don't worry, as some of them are so convincing now that you'll still get the look you want, just without the risk of large vet bills!
Not a traditionalist? Then why not get the tree vibe, but in a more unusual and contemporary way? This driftwood extravaganza certainly isn't child-friendly, but it looks phenomenal, to the point where it doesn't even need a star on the top!
No living room is complete, come Christmas time, without a few pretty stockings hung up. We always rather like the idea of making our own, but designer styles are lovely too and offer you a little more convenience. Just don't forget to add names or you might have some fights to referee!
A delicious Christmas dinner is the highlight of the festive period, after presents, but no table would be complete without a suitably seasonal and stylish centerpiece. A few candles, some pine cones and maybe a little bit of frost spray and you'll have something wonderfully cute!
From napkins through to table runners, cushions and even tea towels, you can't ever go wrong with some cheerful seasonal textiles in your home at Christmas! We know that red won't work in everyone's home though, so why not consider some snow-white items or even pine green?
Of course, you'll need lights on your tree but you can add extra strings of fairly lights throughout your home to really tap into that charming Christmas aesthetic. We rather like lights above door fames, around mirrors or wrapped around bannister rails!
You don't have to reserve your wreath for the outside of your front door, as they work beautifully indoors as well! In terms of family homes, it could be a fun activity for you and the kids to all make a wreath of your own, for your bedroom doors!
Garlands always look amazing, wherever you put them, but we particularly favor styles that sit atop mantles or get wrapped around bannister rails. Don't forget to add some lights and baubles, to really give them a Christmassy feel and to tie them in with the rest of your decorating.
MISTLETOE! What is Christmas without a little smooching, after all? You can either hang real mistletoe (though be careful, as the berries are poisonous to animals!), or maybe invest in a cheeky little wall decal for above your bed, as you can see here. Either way, be sure to be good, or you'll get no presents!
