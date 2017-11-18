Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen storage solutions you have to see to believe!

It doesn't matter if you have a big or small kitchen, you can always use more storage. Are we right? The problem is, how can you cram it all in? Well, professional kitchen planners have been  taking advantage of a modern development in kitchen storage, which sees standard-looking cabinets being adapted to be able to contain so much more than ever before and in increasingly surprizing ways too! Why not come and see for yourself, as we bet there is a perfect solution for your kitchen storage woes, right here!

1. The one-stop-cleaning-shop.

From the outside, these bottom cabinets look totally normal but once you open them up, they turn into deep drawers with dividing systems in place to cater for all cleaning supplies, but look at the extra special element here; the tray for spare sink sponges and garbage bags! That is inspired design, as these are the things that always get lost!

2. Perfect for small cupboards.

How about a cabinet that opens and reveals to extending shelves? Great for smaller cupboards, this is ideal for all those bulky bottles and taller cleaning items that seems to swallow up space in a normal under-sink cabinet. Also, they work well in an awkward space, as the shelves can be added at any height.

3. Bins? What bins?

Nobody likes having bulky garbage cans in their kitchen and with this ingenious design, you don't have to! What looks like a cupboard actually reveals itself to be a super-deep drawer, which in turn, is divided up into separate bins. This is just such a discreet and tidy solution!

4. Recycling simplified.

Just like with the regular bins, you could even set up a similar refuse system in your kitchen, but solely for recycling. It can be tricky, finding time to do your duty, but with this system in place, it's just a case of putting your rubbish in the right bin to start with. 

5. Simple can be better!

If you don't have a large kitchen or don't need too much extra storage, how about considering something small and simple, such as this scourer tray? Affixed to the back of a cabinet door, it has a tray for small sponges and hooks for large scourers, meaning that your sink can stay relatively uncluttered.

6. Disguised genius.

We wanted to finish up by showing you a snapshot of the doors, as they really demonstrate just how seamless these storage innovations are! When closed, you'd never know what lies behind them and that's the whole point! Clever storage solutions that don't give themselves away!

For more kitchen storage ideas, take a look at this article: Kitchen storage that will make your life easier.

Would any of these solve a big problem in your kitchen?

