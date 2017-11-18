25 sliding door designs to take inspiration from

Sliding doors are not only great to look at , they offer a practical and modern solution to the issue of cramped spaces where conventional doors would simply swallow up too much room. Interior designers look to be really getting onboard with the sliding door trend, while also putting their very personal stamps on it and we think you'll be utterly dazzled by the range of designs out there now! From bedrooms to home offices and every storage cupboard imaginable, sliding doors offer a brilliant solution to privacy in a pinch, so let's see which styles you like best!