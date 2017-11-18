Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 sliding door designs to take inspiration from

press profile homify press profile homify
Lumi - Mehr Raum für Ihre Persönlichkeit., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood-Plastic Composite Orange
Loading admin actions …

Sliding doors are not only great to look at , they offer a practical and modern solution to the issue of cramped spaces where conventional doors would simply swallow up too much room. Interior designers look to be really getting onboard with the sliding door trend, while also putting their very personal stamps on it and we think you'll be utterly dazzled by the range of designs out there now! From bedrooms to home offices and every storage cupboard imaginable, sliding doors offer a brilliant solution to privacy in a pinch, so let's see which styles you like best!

1. Clear glass let's you admire everything you're safely shutting away.

Ankleidezimmer unterm Dach, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Classic style dressing room Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

2. Color-matching to the walls offers more discretion and subtlety.

Gästezimmer unterm Dach, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Bedroom Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

3. Muted tones are great for making doors blend into the background.

Elfa Schranksystem, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

4. Frosted glass lets light flow but maintains privacy.

Lumi Schranksystem, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomStorage White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

5. Bold colors make for a really dramatic installation!

In einer geschmackvollen Küche..., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Kitchen MDF Blue
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

6. Gloss surfaces are easier to keep clean and fresh.

Projektfotos: Aufbewahrungs-Lösungen für jeden Raum, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wood veneer adds a certain charm and elegance to any sliding doors.

Das eigene Büro - daheim!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

8. Frosted glass doors can even work to create a small office space!

Das eigene Büro - daheim!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office Glass White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

9. Black doors with colored interiors? WOW!

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

10. Smoked glass will never not look utterly luxurious.

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

11. Panelled frosted glass doors are lovely for romantic bedroom aesthetics.

Badezimmer "en suite", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom Beige
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

12. Studio homes are ideal candidates for solid sliding doors. Privacy guaranteed.

Vorher/ Nachher: Aus einem alten Gäste-WC wird ein stilvoller Einbauschrank!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

13. How about more than one color for your sliding doors? What a lovely way to tap into a wider scheme.

Ideen für das Kinderzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Nursery/kid's roomStorage
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

14. Clear but colored perspex might be our favorite idea… ever!

Lumi - Mehr Raum für Ihre Persönlichkeit., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood-Plastic Composite Orange
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

15. Dark glass doors definitely add to a sense of luxury.

Lumi - Mehr Raum für Ihre Persönlichkeit., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood-Plastic Composite Black
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

16. Painted to look like simple walls, these doors are so understated.

Zeit für Ihren Traumschrank., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

17. When in doubt, neutral tones and black rails always work perfectly.

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Dressing Room Glass Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

18. Then again, black rails look great with just frosted glass as well!

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

19. How about something REALLY zingy, for that awkward bathroom cupboard?

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Bathroom Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

20. These are so unusual! Glass and wood look SO good together!

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

21. Wood veneer and colorful perpsex make for a fantastic materials combination.

So wird Ihr Wohnzimmer zum Lieblingsplatz!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Living room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

22. Monochrome is never going to go out of style, so neither will these doors.

So wird Ihr Wohnzimmer zum Lieblingsplatz!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Living room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

23. Matching the floor tonally was such a clever way to blend the storage cupboard in here!

So wird Ihr Wohnzimmer zum Lieblingsplatz!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Living Room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

24. Brushed metal and frosted glass look so contemporary and sleek.

Vorher / Nachher Esszimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

25. We thought we loved the colored perspex, but perhaps fresh frosted glass is our favorite after all!

Eingangsbereich, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

For some extra door inspiration, take a look at this article: 15 front doors to transform your home's facade.

Feel at home in this stylishly cozy town-house overlooking the canal
Which of these really made you consider sliding doors for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks