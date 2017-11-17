Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to properly care for your houseplants

press profile homify press profile homify
Terrariums, Marga Marga HouseholdPlants & accessories
Loading admin actions …

Not all of us are blessed with green fingers like professional gardeners and as such, choosing to add houseplants to a property can seem like a daunting idea, but with some simple care instructions you'll soon be cultivating some beautiful home accessories. It's no use simply keeping all your pretty plants in your garden, outside, as they can't purify your atmosphere out there, so come with us now and find out how to become a houseplant whisperer!

1. Don't throw away the care sticker!

Bell Jar Marga HouseholdPlants & accessories decor,plants,house plants,design,container house
Marga

Bell Jar

Marga
Marga
Marga

All houseplants come with either a sticker or a ticket that tell you how to take care of them, so DON'T throw these away! It can be a gut reaction, but unless you know how often things need watering, you'll risk killing your new leafy friends.

2. Choose your rooms carefully.

Using plants to add life to living areas Custom Media Dining roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Green
Custom Media

Using plants to add life to living areas

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Before settling on a location for your houseplants, be sure to carefully consider each of your rooms. You need somewhere with good light, where they won't be damaged or easily neglected, so that hardly-used spare bedroom is not going to work!

3. Think about moisture, not just watering.

Using plants in large bathrooms Custom Media BathroomDecoration Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Using plants in large bathrooms

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Your bathroom could be a great location for some well-chosen houseplants but you need to pick varieties that will thrive in a moisture-rich environment. Palms will work well, but things like cacti will rot and die in a humid and damp space.

4. Light is critical.

Pot plants in design Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media

Pot plants in design

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

It's no secret that plants need light to survive and thrive, but you need to get the type and intensity of your light perfect. Some plants prefer indirect sunlight but good warmth, which means they don't want to be on a windowsill, whereas others need to be drenched in light all day long. Check your care instructions to be sure.

5. Set yourself a watering schedule.

Modern designs with plants Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media

Modern designs with plants

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

If you know that you are likely to forget to water your plants, use your tech items to give you a hand! We recommend setting yourself regular watering reminders as part of a care schedule and this is something your smartphone will come in SO handy for.

6. Trim when necessary.

Plants to liven up bedrooms Custom Media BedroomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Plants to liven up bedrooms

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Just as with plants in your garden, certain houseplants will need to be dead-headed or pruned regularly, to encourage new growth and health. You never know; if you get the hang of this, you might be able to tackle a bonsai one day!

7. Re-pot when size is an issue.

Balancing design with plants Custom Media Living roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Balancing design with plants

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Don't simply display your plants and think that's all you need to do. At some point, if you look after them properly, they will need re-potting into bigger vessels, so always be on the lookout for signs of this. If you don't, you might cause serious root damage.

For more plant-based inspiration, take a look at this article: 9 plants that are perfect for the bedroom.

Add more rustic flair to your home with these 15 ideas!
Are you ready to care for some houseplants now? You've got this, we believe in you!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks