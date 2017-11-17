How to properly care for your houseplants

Not all of us are blessed with green fingers like professional gardeners and as such, choosing to add houseplants to a property can seem like a daunting idea, but with some simple care instructions you'll soon be cultivating some beautiful home accessories. It's no use simply keeping all your pretty plants in your garden, outside, as they can't purify your atmosphere out there, so come with us now and find out how to become a houseplant whisperer!
All houseplants come with either a sticker or a ticket that tell you how to take care of them, so DON'T throw these away! It can be a gut reaction, but unless you know how often things need watering, you'll risk killing your new leafy friends.
Before settling on a location for your houseplants, be sure to carefully consider each of your rooms. You need somewhere with good light, where they won't be damaged or easily neglected, so that hardly-used spare bedroom is not going to work!
Your bathroom could be a great location for some well-chosen houseplants but you need to pick varieties that will thrive in a moisture-rich environment. Palms will work well, but things like cacti will rot and die in a humid and damp space.
It's no secret that plants need light to survive and thrive, but you need to get the type and intensity of your light perfect. Some plants prefer indirect sunlight but good warmth, which means they don't want to be on a windowsill, whereas others need to be drenched in light all day long. Check your care instructions to be sure.
If you know that you are likely to forget to water your plants, use your tech items to give you a hand! We recommend setting yourself regular watering reminders as part of a care schedule and this is something your smartphone will come in SO handy for.
Just as with plants in your garden, certain houseplants will need to be dead-headed or pruned regularly, to encourage new growth and health. You never know; if you get the hang of this, you might be able to tackle a bonsai one day!
Don't simply display your plants and think that's all you need to do. At some point, if you look after them properly, they will need re-potting into bigger vessels, so always be on the lookout for signs of this. If you don't, you might cause serious root damage.
