A small home decorated with love

We don't want you to feel as though you're lacking something unless you have a gargantuan home, so today, we're going to show you a very modest property, which has been decorated with beautiful touches, a romantic vibe and a healthy dose of nostalgia. With a pretty terrace adding some valuable bonus space, as well as gorgeous pastel color schemes throughout, we know you're going to fall in love with not only this home, but also the designer that curated it. Come with us now and let us prove how charming and covetable small homes really can be!