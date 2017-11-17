A small home decorated with love

We don't want you to feel as though you're lacking something unless you have a gargantuan home, so today, we're going to show you a very modest property, which has been decorated with beautiful touches, a romantic vibe and a healthy dose of nostalgia. With a pretty terrace adding some valuable bonus space, as well as gorgeous pastel color schemes throughout, we know you're going to fall in love with not only this home, but also the designer that curated it. Come with us now and let us prove how charming and covetable small homes really can be!
Pretty as a picture, don't you agree? Finished in rustic colors and materials there is such a nostalgic and traditional charm to this lovely terrace, but come and see some of the fine details!
All of the lanterns tell us that this is a spot that benefits from stunning ambient lighting and with cushions in situ as well, you'd never be uncomfortable here as you sup on a glass of something delicious, as the sun goes down!
Everywhere you look on this terrace you'll find little trinkets and personal touches that give it extra personality and style. These ceramic cacti are so cool and we love anything we can't overwater!
Pale pistachio walls have given this bedroom such an understated and yet gorgeous splash of color, the result being that little else is needed in terms of decoration only! The bed has a fairytale charm, with sweeping drapes and the linens give such a romantic aesthetic.
The closet here might be simple but it's fantastically practical, given it's size! Stretching up almost to the natural wood rafters, we love how these simple cupboards are enough to negate much other furniture items and can we all admire the balcony and view please?
You won't find many kitchens that are more rustic than this one! Beige tones, tiled walls and a total lack of cabinets with doors has lead to a terrifically old fashioned space that has almost a holiday home feel to it! We really love the brazen simplicity of this design, as it proves that mod cons aren't always the only solution.
Just look at this extra prep station! It barely takes up any room, yet offers so much more practicality and with wall-mounted shelves above, there's no shortage of storage either. Even though, technically, there should be!
If you liked the pistachio bedroom, you'll love this rose-colored dining room! Check out that antique dining furniture and the plates on the walls! Even the chandelier has rustic charm as well! We need to see a little more!
GORGEOUS! The contrast of dark wood furniture with pastel pink wall is utterly dreamy, the window adds so much charm and natural light as well!
This might not be a huge dining room but it has massive style and so much ambience. We can imagine family meals and fancy dinner parties being equally as fantastic as each other here.
When a wall color is so pretty, you have no option but to draw it through into your living room as well! Can't you see the way that every space in this house has been decorated with such love and dedication? The muted furniture works so well and creates a wonderfully organic vibe.
Again, the room here is small, but the height of the ceiling helps to make it appear much bigger than it actually is. The earth tones of the wooden ceiling and terracotta floor tiles work so well with the rose pink walls. The large wall mirror, placed opposite the window, creates the illusion of a bigger and airier space. Genius!
Even the entrance to this home has a warm and welcoming vibe about it. The mix of pastel hues, antique furniture, terracotta tiles and a healthy stream of natural light all just come together so wonderfully.
Admit it; you wouldn't mind living in a super small home, if it looked like this!
