The House that Dared to Dream

Brazilian architecture has proved itself once again with cutting-edge design, innovative vision and futuristic trend. Modern meets magnificent here.

Designed by the professionals at Paulinho Peres Group, this is the house that they've described as Daring . And daring it is. No stone has been left unturned in the quest for elaborate detail and intricate touches. This is a home fit for a Hollywood star or a rock legend. Think flashy parties, plush movie nights and gourmet dinners.

This isn't the first time that these Brazilian architects have managed to achieve such daring glamour, without compromising on the comfort and appeal of the house itself. They have a range of exotic projects that are just as impressive as this house, including La Mansion, Inspiracao and the Resort project.

But today we are here to explore their Daring project, which in Portuguese is Ousado!

Let's go check it out!