A guidebook on how to polish wooden furniture

This homify guide is to help you with polishing and taking care of wooden furniture adorning your cozy spaces, be it the living room, bedroom, study, dining area, conservatory or terrace. The wooden furniture surfaces need to be polished regularly, using products that are gentle on the furniture surfaces & not a risk to the health of wooden furniture in the long run. These days, there are a number of solutions to clean & protect wooden furniture; a variety of natural products are available that, in addition to being effective, are also eco-friendly & sustainable. Popular among those are combinations of natural products like beeswax, turpentine or olive oil & lemon, which restore the wooden surfaces to their original glittering splendor. Moreover, materials like flaxseed oil & turpentine essence polish as well as protect wooden furniture from the effects of wear & tear over time. Such solutions make it convenient to safeguard the wooden surfaces AND the original configuration of your spaces that you accomplished in style & design in consultation with the professionals.

Join us as we walk you through a practical & easy guide to effectively polish the surfaces & preserve the sheen of your wooden furniture. Get, set, go!